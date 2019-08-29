Softball: ThunderRidge at Doherty Friday, 2 p.m.
Unlike the other sports on this list, the softball season is well underway with some teams having played five, even six games. Doherty is one of those teams. It’s been tough sledding for the Spartans who are off to a 1-4 start. They host ThunderRidge, out of Highlands Ranch. The Grizzlies are 1-3.
Softball: Widefield vs. Pueblo West at Fountain Fort-Carson, Friday, 2 p.m.
This weekend’s Trojan Invite at Fountain-Fort Carson might see an early battle of the unbeatens. Pueblo West will head into the contest at 2-0 but Widefield has a 10 a.m. matchup against Heritage. If the Gladiators win, they’ll be 3-0.
Football: Grand Junction at Palmer, Saturday, 11 a.m.
The Terrors enter the 2019 season needing to improve in a big way. The past three years, Palmer hasn’t won more than one game, with a winless 2017 sandwiched between two 1-9 campaigns in 2016 and 2018. The Grand Junction Tigers haven’t been much better, coming off their first three-win season since 2014. Saturday’s game is an opportunity for Palmer to get off to a great start.
Boys’ Soccer: Mesa Ridge at Discovery Canyon, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Discovery Canyon could have a lot on its plate when they open the season hosting Mesa Ridge. The Grizzlies are 1-0, following a dominating performance against Sand Creek, in which they scored seven goals to the Scorpions’ one. The Grizzlies host Pueblo West Friday so time will tell if their first game was a fluke or a sign of things to come.
Volleyball: Pueblo East at Manitou Springs, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Following an early exit from last year’s postseason at regionals, Manitou will look to get off to a good start in 2019. They open the season hosting Pueblo East. They beat the Eagles 3-0 a year ago en route to a 19-5 regular season record and a 11-1 record in the Tri-Peaks Volleyball League.