DENVER - Finn Horsfall needed a pinch laying on the hardwood of the Denver Coliseum.

He just watched a 3-pointer fly through the air, off the glass and in for the hardest part of a four-point play. The four were part of his game-high 28 points to lead No. 1 Air Academy 64-58 over No. 8 Pueblo South.

Of the 28, a majority were made up by his six 3-pointers including the heave to give the Kadets a multiple-possession lead with 2:12 left.

"It was like a dream when I saw it go in," Horsfall said. "I kept wondering if I needed to wake up in 30 minutes to go up to the Coliseum. There's no way I just banked in a 3-pointer on this stage.

"To get off the floor and look at my guys and our student section going nuts was amazing."

Horsfall's most significant damage began in the third quarter.

He nailed 3-pointers on back-to-back offensive possessions before a third resulted in a putback for teammate, senior Grant Featherston to force a Pueblo South timeout.

His free throws to put the game away for good at the end were a cherry on top. Next weekend, it could just as easily be fellow senior Corbin Garver who explodes. Featherston has a 40-point game to his name this year, too.

That's part of what makes Air Academy a difficult draw for any opponent.

"It's really nice when the usual shots aren't falling, someone else's will," coach Barry Clark said. "The kids don't look for theirs or force. They do a good job of finding the hot hand and letting them shoot."

Horsfall's scoring came after a first frame that saw the Kadets trail by nearly double digits and fumble away multiple possessions without a shot, allowing the Colts to sprint off in transition.

The 20 points put up by Air Academy in the second quarter thwarted any Pueblo South chances of running away with the game, and nine came from Horsfall. Another five came from Featherston.

Now the Kadets will face off for a chance at the 5A title game just a year after being eliminated in the tournament's third round — albeit before a major classification shake-up moved teams throughout the state.