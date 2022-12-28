Gillyanna Knox didn’t let anything stop her from having a strong season for Palmer Ridge — not even a preseason injury.

Knox, a senior, suffered a strained quad in July, just over a month until the start of the season. She persevered and helped lead the Bears to new heights.

Palmer Ridge made it to the state quarterfinals and finished 8-8-1 overall. Knox led the Bears with 10 goals and earned all-state honors.

Knox is the Peak Performer of the Year for field hockey.

Because of her injury in the summer, Knox wasn’t able to participate in every aspect of Palmer Ridge’s offseason program. But she still found ways to condition with the team and remain active.

“It was a lot of smaller things that I was able to do like learning new ways to hit and changing my fundamentals,” Knox said.

By the time the regular season arrived, Knox more or less forgot that she was injured. And that was evident on the field.

Knox helped the Bears start 3-1, setting the tone for the season.

“We taped it and everything, but once I got out there, I felt like the adrenaline kicked in and it was I just had to go,” Knox said.

Knox’s grit from game one to game 17 was everything coach Mallory Cuccio desired from a senior leader.

“She came out all summer; she was a leader on the field,” Cuccio said. “She had to power through the injury she had throughout the year, but she was able to be very successful and lead our team in goals.”

And it wasn’t just Knox’s on-the-field prowess that impressed Cuccio. Knox was a vocal leader for the Bears and helped strengthen the team’s bond.

“If sometimes it was lacking or players were flat or it was a long day, she was able to bring those players up,” Cuccio said. “She would also do a lot of the planning of outside activities like team dinners, team bonding and all that stuff that went above and beyond being a leader on the field, but off the field as well.”

Knox played two other full seasons for Palmer Ridge’s varsity squad and even saw varsity minutes as a freshman. Knox said the areas that improved most about her game during her four years include speed and ball control.

Her illustrious career earned her an opportunity to play at the next level. Knox will play for Belmont Abbey College, an NCAA Division II program in North Carolina.

As she moves onto the next level, Knox feels well prepared after growing and helping improve Palmer Ridge’s program during her career.

“My goal has always been trying to get into college, and I think that had something to do with it,” Knox said. “And I think coach pushing me so hard to do my best really helped.”