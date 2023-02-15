DSC_5019.jpg

The Classical Academy junior Katharine Roach (11) sets a pick on Lewis Palmer junior Caroline Richardson (12) for teammate sophomore Alaina Bonacquista (33) in the fourth quarter at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs on Friday February 25, 2022. The Classical Academy won by a score of 44 to 23. (Laura Domingue, Special to the Gazette)

 LAURA DOMINGUE

Girls' Basketball

The Classical Academy outlasted Falcon in a wild game Feb. 7. It was a game of runs for both teams as the Titans got off to a 12-2 lead to start. The visitors didn’t give up, outscoring TCA 20-4 in the second quarter to lead 22-16 at the half.

The two teams ended up tied at 40 after regulation. In overtime, the Titans outscored the Falcons 8-2 for the 48-42 victory.

Senior Katharine Roach led The Classical Academy with 17 points.

Last week was great for Sierra’s girls' basketball team. The Stallions went 3-0 in its games, including a pair of back-to-back wins against Sand Creek.

On Feb. 9, the Stallions traveled to Elizabeth where they trailed 13-11 at the half. Sierra came out with a big 17-point third quarter, outscoring its opponent by eight points. The Stallions won the game 33-24.

Sierra senior Torrai Logan led the way with 14 points.

Boys' Basketball

Banning Lewis boys basketball scored a 50-42 win over Colorado Springs Christian on Feb. 7.

The host Stallions led after the second quarter and never looked back.

Junior Tyson Robertson led Banning Lewis with 21 points on 5 of 9 shooting, adding nine free throws.

Rampart's boys' basketball team got a big come-from-behind win at home Friday, beating nearby league opponent Liberty, 56-53.

The Rams fell behind their opponents after Liberty had an explosive second quarter scoring 27 points to Rampart’s 10. The Rams outscored Liberty 13-7 in the third, leaving the Lancers with a slight 40-37 advantage heading into the fourth.

Rampart pulled out the win, scoring 19 points to end the game. Freshman Wyatt Kirch had a team-leading 15 points.

Ice Hockey

After dropping four straight to non-area teams earlier in the season, Lewis-Palmer’s ice hockey team has gotten into a groove, going 3-0-1 in the last four games. Two of those wins came at the expense of Pine Creek.

The Rangers bested the Eagles 4-3 Saturday at the Air Force Academy. Lewis-Palmer blanked Pine Creek in the second and third periods. Senior Connor Fay led the Rangers with two goals.