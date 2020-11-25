The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that spectators and all non-essential personnel will not be allowed to attend this weekend's state’s high school football championship games.

These additional restrictions come as Pueblo County continues to have widespread transmission of COVID-19.

Attendance will now be limited solely to football teams, athletic staff, cheerleaders, band members, broadcast staff, and other essential personnel.

“We appreciate the ongoing partnership with the Colorado High School Activities Association as we navigate these tough times,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director, CDPHE. “Early in the season, our organizations both agreed that additional safety measures like these might need to be taken, and now unfortunately we are there. These decisions aren’t made lightly, but they’re necessary.”

All of the fall football state championships are scheduled to be played Dec. 3-5 at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl at CSU-Pueblo.