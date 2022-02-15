Take a trip to Discovery Canyon's wrestling room and you're liable to see any number of things.
The team playfully smack talks, sets friendly wagers on pin times and has begun to find a new level of connection. Many programs say they're a family, but the Thunder are.
Senior Dominic and sophomore Mia Hargrove are one of the sibling pairs, while freshman Bodie and senior Anna Sukle are the other. All four have qualified for this weekend's CHSAA state wrestling tournament, but they've also found a way to push the program to new heights, even if it's not intentional.
"It's really cool, because they can always understand what one another is going through," coach Marques Bravo said. "You get anxious for them. Sometimes, we have to remind them to take care of themselves and relax while watching each other."
The understanding isn't one solely built on blood.
Both pairs come from wrestling families. What's more, the Sukle siblings are also the children of DCC athletic director and former Wrestling Coach of the Year, Ron Sukle.
Each of the four has a different view of wrestling. In part, it's because the girls were just recently let into the world of CHSAA-sanctioned, competitive wrestling. Both families never swayed the girls from wrestling, there simply wasn't an avenue for both to don the Thunder wrestling gear and compete for their school — until this year.
Now, they're engrained in the culture of the wrestling room.
As part of their state qualifying, Mia and Anna have been through the rigors of their first season with DCC and come out successful. Bodie and Dominic have been a big help and vice versa.
On off days, the siblings wrestle and spar with one another. They teach each other moves, tell each other trade secrets and even serve as a relief valve for the pressures of the largely independent sport.
The team even brings in mental health coaching to aid the efforts.
"We're all so supportive of one another," Anna said. "Bodie contributes a lot to me. When we go live, it's a big help to have someone.
"We're feeling a lot of the same things and we're able to talk about it. Even if we're feeling a lot of pressure, we always have one another and we're always proud of one another."
Once the matches start, the non-wrestling sibling has nearly as much sweat as the one competing.
They're all about one another, and it's rubbed off on the team. The relationships have allowed for the girls' and boys' wrestling programs to become one, rather than segregated entities.
It's allowed for more success for both teams. When the siblings began to do small bets like fastest takedown, teammates started to get in on the action too.
Before long, the wrestling room took to a new level of competitiveness. No one wants to get beat by their sibling, and in the end, the Thunder have all begun to become siblings, even if only four share genetics, so the reaction is shared throughout.
It's all about finishing off the year in the right way now — the title way.
"I expect myself to take this title, and I expect her to do the same," Dominic said. "It's all about putting the pieces together — all the tools are there. This would be quite the way to add to our legacy at DCC and Colorado wrestling."
Preliminary rounds for the state tournament start Thursday, with finals beginning Saturday night at Ball Arena.