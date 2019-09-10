Football
1. Palmer Ridge (1-0)
The Bears sit at No. 5 in the state after a 48-0 win over Cañon City on Friday. This week, the Bears go to Pueblo East for a rematch of last year’s Class 3A state championship game.
2. Pine Creek (1-0)
The Eagles efficiently executed their offense in a 62-32 win over New Mexico’s Rio Rancho in late August and sit at No. 7 in MaxPreps’ Colorado rankings. Pine Creek hosts Doherty this week.
3. Fountain-Fort Carson (1-1)
4. Discovery Canyon (2-0)
5. Florence (2-0)
Boys’ Soccer
1. Rampart (3-0)
The Rams take a 3-0 record into Tuesday’s match at Lewis-Palmer. Rampart entered with 13 goals scored with three goals against.
2. Palmer Ridge (3-0)
3. Liberty (3-2)
4. Fountain Valley (3-0)
5. Cañon City (3-1)
Softball
1. Coronado (10-1)
The Cougars are the area’s only team in MaxPreps’ top 50 teams in Colorado. Coronado has won nine straight heading into Wednesday’s game against Rampart. Sophomore Savanah Starr leads the team with 20 hits and 17 RBIs.
2. Widefield (4-3)
3. Rampart (4-3)
4. Air Academy (6-3)
5. Elizabeth (5-5)
Volleyball
1. Rampart
Boasting an undefeated record and no sets dropped, MaxPreps has the Rams first in the area and No. 8 in the statewide rankings, ahead of Tuesday’s match against Legend (5-1), the No. 3 team in the state.
2. Colorado Springs Christian School (3-0)
The Lions have not dropped a set so far heading into Tuesday’s match with Prospect Ridge.
3. Discovery Canyon (6-1)
4. Pikes Peak Christian (4-0)
5. James Irwin (4-1)