Palmer Ridge Bears fall to Pine Creek Eagles in season opener

Palmer Ridge wide receiver Kaden Dudley, front, fends off Pine Creek’s Cameron Collins at District 20 Stadium on Aug. 24 in the fall season opener. Photo by Dougal Brownlie

Football

1. Palmer Ridge

The Bears, ranked fifth in the state by MaxPreps, cruised to a 2-0 start after beating Pueblo East, 41-0, in a rematch of last year’s 3A state championship. Palmer Ridge has outscored opponents 89-0 heading into Friday’s game against Sand Creek.

2. Pine Creek

The Eagles (2-0) sit a spot back of Palmer Ridge at sixth in the state and figure to have a good opportunity to jump the Bears with a win over Valor Christian, second in the state rankings, this week.

3. Fountain-Fort Carson

The Trojans, 1-2, remain in the area’s top five with both losses coming to teams in MaxPreps’ top 12 teams in Colorado.

4. Discovery Canyon (2-1)

5. Lewis-Palmer (2-1)

Boys’ Soccer

1. Rampart

The 5-0 Rams moved up to No. 2 in the state after beating Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge last week, outscoring the Monument opponents by a combined 13-1 margin.

2. Discovery Canyon

The Thunder moved up to No. 2 in the area after improving to 4-0 with wins over Pueblo West and Ponderosa last week. Nathan Van Keulen had a goal and three assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Ponderosa.

3. Palmer Ridge (4-1)

4. Atlas Prep (3-0)

5. The Classical Academy (3-1)

Softball

1. Coronado

The Cougars (12-2) remain the area’s only team in MaxPreps’ top 50 teams in Colorado. Coronado saw a 10-game winning streak snapped by Lewis-Palmer last week before picking up a win over Fountain-Fort Carson.

2. Mesa Ridge (9-4)

3. Rampart (7-5)

4. Elizabeth (7-6)

5. Widefield (8-5)

Volleyball

1. Rampart

A sweep of Legend, then MaxPreps’ No. 3 team in the state, helped move the Rams (6-0) to the top of the state rankings. Rampart dropped its first set of the season against Air Academy but won 3-1 before a sweep of Fountain-Fort Carson.

2. Woodland Park

The Panthers jumped into the state’s top 20, and the No. 2 spot locally, behind a 4-0 start that features sweeps of Pueblo Central, Buena Vista, Falcon and Pueblo East.

3. Colorado Springs Christian (5-0)

4. Coronado (5-3)

5. Discovery Canyon (7-1)

