Football
1. Palmer Ridge
The Bears, ranked fifth in the state by MaxPreps, cruised to a 2-0 start after beating Pueblo East, 41-0, in a rematch of last year’s 3A state championship. Palmer Ridge has outscored opponents 89-0 heading into Friday’s game against Sand Creek.
2. Pine Creek
The Eagles (2-0) sit a spot back of Palmer Ridge at sixth in the state and figure to have a good opportunity to jump the Bears with a win over Valor Christian, second in the state rankings, this week.
3. Fountain-Fort Carson
The Trojans, 1-2, remain in the area’s top five with both losses coming to teams in MaxPreps’ top 12 teams in Colorado.
4. Discovery Canyon (2-1)
5. Lewis-Palmer (2-1)
Boys’ Soccer
1. Rampart
The 5-0 Rams moved up to No. 2 in the state after beating Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge last week, outscoring the Monument opponents by a combined 13-1 margin.
2. Discovery Canyon
The Thunder moved up to No. 2 in the area after improving to 4-0 with wins over Pueblo West and Ponderosa last week. Nathan Van Keulen had a goal and three assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Ponderosa.
3. Palmer Ridge (4-1)
4. Atlas Prep (3-0)
5. The Classical Academy (3-1)
Softball
1. Coronado
The Cougars (12-2) remain the area’s only team in MaxPreps’ top 50 teams in Colorado. Coronado saw a 10-game winning streak snapped by Lewis-Palmer last week before picking up a win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
2. Mesa Ridge (9-4)
3. Rampart (7-5)
4. Elizabeth (7-6)
5. Widefield (8-5)
Volleyball
1. Rampart
A sweep of Legend, then MaxPreps’ No. 3 team in the state, helped move the Rams (6-0) to the top of the state rankings. Rampart dropped its first set of the season against Air Academy but won 3-1 before a sweep of Fountain-Fort Carson.
2. Woodland Park
The Panthers jumped into the state’s top 20, and the No. 2 spot locally, behind a 4-0 start that features sweeps of Pueblo Central, Buena Vista, Falcon and Pueblo East.
3. Colorado Springs Christian (5-0)
4. Coronado (5-3)
5. Discovery Canyon (7-1)