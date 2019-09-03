Boys' Soccer
Goals
Lamario Nisbeth, Atlas Prep - 7
Oboyo Kuot, Rampart - 4
Luis Vega, Atlas Prep - 4
Jared Williams, Mesa Ridge - 3
Abraham Sanchez, Sierra - 3
Carlos Corona, Sierra - 3
Assists
Ethan Ward, Palmer Ridge - 3
Kylan Crafts-Thimmig, Liberty - 3
Brayan Loera, Sierra - 3
Carlos Corona, Sierra - 3
Saves
Tristan Smith, Elizabeth - 60
Theodore Koch, Liberty - 17
Brendan Miller, Cheyenne Mountain - 12
David Simmons, St. Mary’s - 11
Jayden Morgan, Canon City - 9
Softball
Batting average
Brianna Jennings, Rampart - .778
Shayna McHugh, Palmer Ridge - .750
McKinzie Wade, Lewis-Palmer - .714
Carina Paul, Sand Creek - .667
Alexis Hernandez, Sand Creek - .667
Sage Hazelwood, Lewis-Palmer - .667
Earned run average
Jenna Ruggaber, Coronado - 2.38
Sara Lynch, Palmer Ridge - 3.50
Hannah Hall, Widefield - 3.96
Kylie Pfannenstiel, Elizabeth - 5.11
Alexis Alvarado, Fountain-Fort Carson - 5.54
Volleyball
Kills
Gabby Wilson, Pine Creek - 50
CeCe Johnson, Vista Ridge - 50
Paige Spruill, Visa Ridge - 45
Amelia Aigner, Pine Creek - 40
Teagan White, Pine Creek - 34
Blocks
CeCe Johnson, Vista Ridge - 20
Trinity Maldonado, Vista Ridge - 18
Amelia Nott, Pine Creek - 16
Teagan White, Pine Creek - 15
Emma Genrich, Pine Creek - 13
Assists
Alyssa Adkins, Pine Creek - 120
Alexis Molia, Vista Ridge - 106
Abby Sweeney, Pine Creek - 100
Gianna Cuomo, Vista Ridge - 78
Sara Schloesser, Palmer - 53
Aces
Paige Spruill, Visa Ridge - 20
Kennady Doggett, Vista Ridge - 19
Alexis Molia, Vista Ridge - 18
Alyssa Adkins, Pine Creek - 17
Kyler Sweat, Pikes Peak Christian - 13
Note: Stats compiled using MaxPreps heading into Tuesday; football will be added next week.