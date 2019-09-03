Atlas Prep junior Lamario Nisbeth (9) battles for the ball with Alamosa sophomore Nephi Rodriguez (15) in the first half. The Atlas Prep Gryphons defeated the Alamosa Mean Moose 2-0 in the first round of the CHSAA 3A state boys soccer tournament on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Atlas Preparatory School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing