PREP SOCCER

Atlas Prep junior Lamario Nisbeth (9) battles for the ball with Alamosa sophomore Nephi Rodriguez (15) in the first half. The Atlas Prep Gryphons defeated the Alamosa Mean Moose 2-0 in the first round of the CHSAA 3A state boys soccer tournament on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Atlas Preparatory School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing

 Isaiah J. Downing

Boys' Soccer

Goals

Lamario Nisbeth, Atlas Prep - 7

Oboyo Kuot, Rampart - 4

Luis Vega, Atlas Prep - 4

Jared Williams, Mesa Ridge - 3

Abraham Sanchez, Sierra - 3

Carlos Corona, Sierra - 3

Assists

Ethan Ward, Palmer Ridge - 3

Kylan Crafts-Thimmig, Liberty - 3

Brayan Loera, Sierra - 3

Carlos Corona, Sierra - 3

Saves

Tristan Smith, Elizabeth - 60

Theodore Koch, Liberty - 17

Brendan Miller, Cheyenne Mountain - 12

David Simmons, St. Mary’s - 11

Jayden Morgan, Canon City - 9

Softball

Batting average

Brianna Jennings, Rampart - .778

Shayna McHugh, Palmer Ridge - .750

McKinzie Wade, Lewis-Palmer - .714

Carina Paul, Sand Creek - .667

Alexis Hernandez, Sand Creek - .667

Sage Hazelwood, Lewis-Palmer - .667

Earned run average

Jenna Ruggaber, Coronado - 2.38

Sara Lynch, Palmer Ridge - 3.50

Hannah Hall, Widefield - 3.96

Kylie Pfannenstiel, Elizabeth - 5.11

Alexis Alvarado, Fountain-Fort Carson - 5.54

Volleyball

Kills

Gabby Wilson, Pine Creek - 50

CeCe Johnson, Vista Ridge - 50

Paige Spruill, Visa Ridge - 45

Amelia Aigner, Pine Creek - 40

Teagan White, Pine Creek - 34

Blocks

CeCe Johnson, Vista Ridge - 20

Trinity Maldonado, Vista Ridge - 18

Amelia Nott, Pine Creek - 16

Teagan White, Pine Creek - 15

Emma Genrich, Pine Creek - 13

Assists

Alyssa Adkins, Pine Creek - 120

Alexis Molia, Vista Ridge - 106

Abby Sweeney, Pine Creek - 100

Gianna Cuomo, Vista Ridge - 78

Sara Schloesser, Palmer - 53

Aces

Paige Spruill, Visa Ridge - 20

Kennady Doggett, Vista Ridge - 19

Alexis Molia, Vista Ridge - 18

Alyssa Adkins, Pine Creek - 17

Kyler Sweat, Pikes Peak Christian - 13

Note: Stats compiled using MaxPreps heading into Tuesday; football will be added next week.

Tags