Billie Fiore was supposed to hit 1,000 career points this year. She was supposed to be a leader for the team on the court and bring the Falcons to a new height under new coach, Steve Lacy.
Then, she wasn't anymore.
An undercutting collision in a hard-fought game against Weld Central caused a pop and left Fiore laying on the floor. When she attempted to walk off, her right knee refused.
It wasn't until an MRI was taken that Fiore knew her season was over. She knows plenty about knee injuries and surmised what the answer may be. Fiore even told Lacy 'I'm out' as he carried her off the floor.
The sentence 'you have a torn right ACL' still served as the final confirmation.
The moment was a catalyst. She knew playing was out of the cards with a six-to-nine month recovery period after surgery, but coaching wasn't. So she moved to the end of the bench, knee brace and all. At one point this season, Lacy even handed her the clipboard to draw up a final play.
And the play worked — Falcon won.
"My senior night was going to be when I'd reach 1,000 points," Fiore said. "We had a game the night I figured out I'd torn my ACL and I pulled the girls aside. I told them I was still going to be here and still hold them accountable.
"I told them to play for me, because I won't be able to step on the court. I wanted to give them that extra motivation and push them a little harder. I expected them to play the best basketball they've ever played."
Class act by Coach Lacy and incredible sportsmanship by @MarauderAD giving Billie Fiore who lost the season to injury the first bucket on senior night @CHSAA @gazettepreps pic.twitter.com/sWv1Eyb5tj— Falcon Athletics (@FHSAthletics49) February 18, 2022
Lacy has continued to allow her to coach — she, at times, knows the game just as good as him.
Fiore has learned the game a different way now. As a lead guard, she always had a clear vision for what was going on in-between the lines. She gained a new knowledge when she saw it from the sideline.
At times, the stress is just as high on the sidelines. Playing with her Falcon teammates before the injury gave her insight into their ability — something she never let them shy away from.
"I was in the position, once, a long time ago," Lacy said. "To not be able to go and battle with your teammates is hard. To see them struggling at certain points, when she knows she can help, is hard.
"They stared to find their way, but it took a while. There's certain games where, if Billie was on the court, it's probably a different outcome."
Even the seasons' final chapter may have changed. Falcon fell to Thomas Jefferson in the first round of the 4A playoffs to end its season. The Falcons' defense was there, but the offense needed a pick-me-up — something Fiore had become so adept at.
Western Colorado recruited Fiore before the injury and maintained their commitment after. Her biggest fear, outside of missing the season, was having a scholarship taken away. Once Fiore knew she was still set to be a Mountaineer, she went right back to the gym.
She can't run around or cut, but she can lift and get stronger. Once she had the faith of the WCU staff behind her, the phone call was the only thing holding her from getting back to work.
"It was a week of me trying to call them — I was so nervous," Fiore said. "I was terrified to tell them. And the first thing coach said was, 'It's going to be alright kid.' All the weight came off my shoulders and I could finally breathe.
"Right after, I hung up and went to the gym. I told my mom we're good to go and now it's time to get back. I could at least do upper body and things that don't involve my leg."
The next steps Fiore takes on a court will likely be sporting a Mountaineer jersey.
Not that she ever took basketball for granted, but Fiore never quite knew what having it taken away would feel like. Now that it's a recent memory, she plans to come out even stronger.
"I feel bad for the other team," Fiore said. "I've been counting down the days. Once that first whistle goes off, it's my time. I'm going to give everything I've got, every game.
"I'll get to show how much I love basketball and how much I missed it. When I get the ball, I'll just be thinking about the last year — things happen for a reason. Nothing can stop me from playing the game I love."