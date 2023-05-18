Despite trailing early, Brianna Tira never had a doubt at Thursday’s 4A long jump finals.

The Falcon senior won the state championship in the event with a distance of 17-foot-11.75. It took her every jump of the preliminaries and the finals to reach that gold-winning distance, but she kept her belief heading into each one.

“I knew I had it in me,” Tira said. “Everybody in the stands was clapping for me, and they kind of gave me the strength to get that much further.”

Once Tira recorded her event-best on her final jump, she knew she had a strong chance of winning. But she wasn’t in the clear.

Lutheran’s Ryleigh Robbins had yet to jump, and she had the second-place leap. Before Tira’s final jump, Robbins had the leading score.

Robbins took her final vault, and Tira’s heart sank: She knew it would be close to hers.

“It was the most tense moment of my life,” Tira said. “I was so nervous.”

It was close but not enough. Robbins leapt 17-foot-10, just over a foot shy of Tira’s.

Tira’s hands flew into the air as she embraced teammate Billie Evans.

Past experiences prepared Tira for Thursday: She placed ninth in the same event at last year’s state meet.

“I felt more confident that I had been here before,” Tira said. “I knew what I was doing, what it was like, so that definitely helped.”

One would assume Tira is a veteran jumper from her state-winning effort. But she’s only been long jumping for two years.

She competed in basketball, volleyball and sprinting before trying long jump, and the skills from those sports helped her adjust quickly.

“It’s helped a lot,” Tira said. “I get to work on it in the track offseason, playing those other sports, so it just helps me advance my skills.”

Evans, also a senior, finished 10th. She made the finals, and her best jump was 16-foot-10.

For Tira, it was memorable to share her moment with a teammate and friend.

“Last year I was here by myself, so it helped,” Tira said. “I feed off her, and she gives me good energy.”