There wasn't a lot of cheering or standing up when Falcon's Adriana Marin took on Manitou Springs sophomore Grayer Whipkey in their 113-pound match Friday night.
It didn't matter.
Unseeded Marin still dominated, pinning her opponent in the second round. It capped off an impressive run at the 20th annual Colorado Springs Metro Championships at Doherty High School, where she will start her Saturday in the quarterfinals. Her first match ended in a major decision; it was against Rampart's Donasiya Nimagarityse, a sixth seed who boasted a 19-8 record.
"All I do is just give it my best," Marin said.