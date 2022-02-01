The Falcon wrestling team will be without three wrestlers for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Recently, CHSAA was part of an investigation into the athletes' eligibility. Due to moving, and subsequently wrestling for the Betterman Elite Wrestling Academy, on top of wrestling for Falcon, the three were deemed ineligible.

The rule broken was CHSAA bylaw 1850. The rule states, "Any student who attends/transfers in order to take part in a specialized sport training school will not be eligible for interscholastic competition in that sport."

As a result the wrestlers were suspended by District 49.

Reports of the wrestlers sitting out a year are inconsequential. They satisfy Bylaw 1800, which requires transferring students to sit out a full year from the date of transfer.

The infraction was discovered by CHSAA, through community parents reaching out, and relayed to District 49 which has since chosen to suspend the athletes.

"As a result of the investigation, CHSAA representatives notified FHS administrators Friday that three student-athletes, who are enrolled at a separate D49 campus, but compete on the FHS wrestling team, are ineligible to appear in CHSAA sanctioned events," Director of Communications for D49 David Nancarrow said.

"FHS will follow CHSAA guidance on competitive eligibility status, and the wrestling team will finish the 2021-2022 season with all remaining eligible wrestlers," he added.

At various points throughout the year, the Falcon wrestling team has been ranked atop the 4A CHSAA rankings. At third, it sits behind Pueblo East and Cheyenne Mountain, respectively.

Reports of Cheyenne Mountain turning in Falcon are also untrue. No member of the Hawks' coaching staff was involved in bringing the infractions to light — rather various parents from around the area who read the Gazette's recent feature subsequently turned it in as a rule violation.

Dozens of people reportedly turned in the piece, ranging from schools in the area to outside the area.

As it stands, the wrestlers will not be able to return this year.