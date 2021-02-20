For Falcon girls’ basketball fans, the first half of Saturday’s 4A CSML-North clash with The Classical Academy was tough to watch.
The frustration was clear on Falcon player’s faces — even behind their masks.
But about midway through the third quarter, you could see a few smiles breaking through.
After a rough first half, Falcon persisted, eliminated a 12-point deficit to force overtime and ultimately claim an overtime victory over TCA, 52-43.
TCA entered the Falcons' nest eager to find redemption from a three-point loss earlier this month, and aiming to hand Falcon its first loss of the season. The Titans outshot, out-rebounded and out-performed the Falcons through the first half, entering the locker room with a 12-point lead.
“It’s hard being undefeated and it’s hard to fight complacency,” said Falcon coach Tarike Adams. But Adams entered the locker room at halftime without Xs and Os on his mind. He simply needed to get his team to focus.
“I just said, hey, I need my team back. I need something different. We need to relax and go play your game.”
Falcon focused on its energy and shoring up its defensive effort in the third before going off in the fourth quarter, outscoring TCA 15-2 in the final frame to force overtime.
The Falcons went on a 13-0 run to chip away at the deficit and ultimately tie the game with two minutes left in regulation.
“It was the energy,” said Falcon junior Billie Fiore. “The crowd was in it, we were in it, and we started to feel like ourselves again. That’s how Falcon plays. We get a run and we don’t let up. We keep going.”
And they did.
Falcon continued its run through the overtime period, scoring nine unanswered in overtime to retain its spot at the top of 4A CSML-North standings, and its undefeated season.
“I think this kind of shows where we are at,” said senior Hannah Burg. “Playing against a team like TCA where we level up pretty well it shows us what we need to do, so going into the playoffs we will understand how to handle it.”
Fiore led the Falcons with 15 points, and senior Kayla Harkema had 11. Burg scored 10 points.
TCA’s Kaelen Boyles had 11 points in the first half and finished with 15 total to lead the Titans, and Katharine Roach finished with 10.
“If I was up there in the stands with no emotion involved, I would be very proud of how Falcon played, but they were playing against us — and they played well,” said TCA coach Frank Haist. “We played 3.5 (quarters of) solid, competitive basketball. They competed well, took the lead, maintained the lead, but they just brought it up. It’s much less about what we didn’t do, but more about giving (Falcon) kudos.”
“I told them we have to beat teams like this to play three weeks into March,” Haist said. “I asked them if they believed they could do it, and they do. So we would welcome Falcon again in the second or third round of the playoffs.”