Macey Fothergill plays defense that'll bring a tear to your eye — just ask coach Steve Lacy.
He has deployed his freshman as a star stopper. Each game, she's given the other team's best scorer and the trend continued in a 54-47 win over Riley Rodriguez and Sand Creek.
Without her, on top of the loss of leading scorer Billie Fiore, the Falcons would be struggling for answers.
"We put Macey on the best player, night in and night out," Lacy said. "She puts it on her back as a freshman. Watching her play basketball is just phenomenal, it brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it.
"She can guard anyone in this state."
Rodriguez was leaned on heavily for the Scorpions. She scored a team-high 16 points but was forced to work through Fothergill's defense nearly every possession.
When the first-year starter got screened, teammates jumped in to help. As the Falcons have adjusted to a life without Fiore, they've been forced to play even more team basketball — especially on defense.
The scoring was handled by junior Ashlynn Mustain. She dropped a game-high 21 points Wednesday, including several on cuts to the basket and 10 in the fourth quarter alone.
As the game wound down, Lacy kept pushing for cuts and screens in timeout chats. In the fourth quarter, with Falcon shutting Sand Creek down, the results came in bunches.
"I just wanted to find openings and allow my teammates to find me," Mustain said. "I trust my teammates and when I cut, the floor opened up for them to find me."
The process of replacing Fiore, offensively, is still a work in progress. Mustain has averaged nearly double digits, but the Falcons still face dry spells.
For a stretch in the second and third quarter, turnovers struck.
On three consecutive possessions, they turned the ball over, leading to six points for the Scorpions and a 30-29 lead with 5:11 left in the third. It wasn't until the middle of the fourth quarter when the Falcons found a rhythm again.
"Not having her on the court really sucks," Lacy said. "She's been a leader on and off the court — she doesn't just do it with skill, she does it verbally. Our girls are starting to realize that they're in charge out there now, and they're finally unleashing them."
Fiore isn't hard to find, still. She sits at the end of the bench and screams, shakes and cheers with the rest of the team — knee brace and all.
Mustain has stepped up. Fothergill has stepped up. With it, the Falcons are finding their wings again, even if the process has some hurdles.