FALCON — The Falcon girls’ basketball entered the 2021 season eager for another chance to rewrite last year’s exit from the Class 4A state tournament in the Sweet 16.
But just before the season began, the Falcons found another reason to play each game like it’s their last.
Standing for the National Anthem, the Falcon girls’ basketball team stands with their hands on their hearts, just below a green jersey patch with the initials stitched in gold - the initials of middle school girls’ basketball coach and team mom, Annie Kurtz, who died in early November. Kurtz was being treated for Leukemia when she died of complications while in the hospital.
“She grew up coaching us, and she built this team,” said junior Billie Fiore, who was coached by Kurtz from fourth through eighth grade. “She really built this community and every time we step on the court it is for Annie Kurtz. We play for her, and this year it’s bigger than ourselves and it’s bigger than our community because it is for her.”
Kurtz, whose daughter Ashley is a sophomore on the basketball team, was an integral part of the District 49 athletic community, and is responsible for much of the talent coach Tarike Adams has on the court this season.
“It’s a big tribute to her,” Adams said. “Being a small community out here in Falcon, we get the kids we get and she was part of their growth until they drop them off to me, and she instilled some great values so our little hashtag out here is #LiveLikeAnnie, and all of these players are out here embodying that and I can’t be more pleased.”
Adams said with a mature starting lineup of four seniors and a junior returning from the Falcons’ Sweet 16 appearance a year ago, he has had an easier time on the sideline. Falcon jumped off to a 3-0 start with a 70-30 4A CSML North win over Sierra on Tuesday night.
“We are just trying to build on last year, there’s a lot of growth in these girls and now it’s fun to watch them play,” Adams said. “I can sit back and do less coaching because they know what we are trying to do on the floor. It’s just a really, really good thing to see. And they’re doing everything we are asking.”
Energy, confidence and aggressive defense highlighted Falcon’s win over Sierra, led by senior Hannah Burg, who led with 19 points.
Burg said she stepped onto the court with a little more energy than usual, just hours after she announced her commitment to play basketball and manage the football team at Iowa Western. And in true Falcon fashion, the rest of her team fed off Burg’s energy. Senior Kilee Wood scored a season-high 15 points and Fiore added 10.
“It’s a special team this year,” Burg said. “We all kind of grew together as freshmen and sophomores, and now we are up here playing at a higher level.”
Burg hopes that higher level of play continues through the COVID-shortened season and onto another deep playoff run.
But in the meantime, the Falcons have a patch over their heart, reminding them what they’re playing for.
“Every time we walk off the court we look at the scoreboard and say, alright, that’s for you Annie,” Fiore said. “We all have that mindset and it’s getting us somewhere.”