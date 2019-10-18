A flock of Falcon running backs got the glory against Mitchell on Friday at Garry Berry Stadium, but the Falcons’ offensive linemen got the grub.

“The deal with coach is if our linemen finally got … he calls them railroads - and it’s blocking through the whistle, not letting up at all - he’ll get us a Happy Meal,” junior lineman Nate Nass said after a 41-7 win that moved Falcon to 2-5 and 1-1 in league play.

“It sounds like we got our Happy Meal.”

Nass is a part of the group that paved the way for six rushing touchdowns from five Falcons in the first week burgers and fries were on the table. The deal was previously offered exclusively to the team’s defensive players.

“We figured we would throw it over to the offensive side,” Falcon coach Chris Waca said. “We’ve been struggling to put points on the board this year. As an offensive line unit, we wanted to put it on our shoulders this week.”

That’s what Waca did on the Falcons’ first drive.

With the visitors facing a third-and-14 play, the Falcon coach mimicked the spreading of butter on bread, a sign to his line that it was time to eat.

Junior Camrie Willliams took a handoff through a big hole up the middle and raced for a 68-yard touchdown largely, if not entirely, untouched.

“I cut back up and I saw that wide open (field),” Williams said. “I was thinking about cutting back out, but I just kept running.”

So did the Falcons.

Quarterback Fransisco Ponce kept it for the Falcons’ second touchdown in as many drives before Shane Manyik, Darius McFarland and Jacob Cross added rushing touchdowns, as Falcon took a 34-0 lead to half.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re blocking for,” Nass said. “As long as we’re blocking and we get our job done and a big play happens, we’re happy.”

McFarland’s second touchdown early in the third quarter brought the running clock into play.

“They were pushing,” Williams said of the line. “They held their blocks. As a matter of fact, we ran this play to the opposite side of the field and we got dudes on the other side still blocking down 30 yards. It’s fantastic. I love seeing my big guys do their work.”

Mitchell got on the board via rushing touchdown from Marcus Ford in the final minutes. The Marauders got a couple of chunk plays from Ford, quarterback Macy Davenport II and Osbaldo Sanchez but struggled to maintain drives.

“They fight,” Waca said. “I mean, they battle out there. Coach (Corey) Anderson does a great job with those kids.”

Mitchell’s fight wasn’t enough as the Falcon ground game got going early and hardly stopped, confirming Nass’ suspicion.

“Oh, a lot,” Waca answered when asked how many Happy Meals he’ll be buying. “And you know what, it makes me happy to do it for them. Love these kids, they work, they just do. They keep coming back.”