Falcon High School — the football program of which is currently under investigation by law enforcement after a potential hazing incident — announced Friday that District 49 has completed its own investigation into the incident, and that the school has appointed a new interim head coach.
In an email sent to parents Friday afternoon, Falcon Principal Darryl Bonds details next steps for the school, following events that caused it to suspend the team earlier this week. An investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.
The school also placed the team's coaches on administrative leave upon learning that multiple coaches knew of hazing and harassment activities occurring, according to an email sent to parents earlier this week by Bonds.
Coach Josh Flores has been named the team's new head coach. He will take over after Falcon forfeits its game to Mesa Ridge on Saturday. The team was 2-2 heading into that contest. The Falcons were previously coached by Darrel Gorham, who was in his second year with the team.
As for students found responsible for a locker room incident that may have been sexual in nature, according to emails obtained by The Gazette, they will be set on a "restorative" path.
"Some students have received appropriate consequences for misconduct and are proceeding through our restorative process," he said in the email. "While we will not discuss any of those cases specifically, our restorative approach is that students who accept consequences and seek restitution should rejoin the larger community in good standing. That path will look different for each individual and may not include reinstatement to the team or leadership roles."
Bonds said he and Flores will meet with the team on Monday to "give our student-athletes definite closure to these incidents while also resetting expectations for the rest of the season."
Members of the team and their parents will be asked to recommit to the behavioral expectations in the school's athletic handbook, the email said.