Saturday's Shield Game at Garry Berry Stadium between Doherty and Fountain-Fort Carson was a lopsided affair, but both teams put in the effort to the final whistle.
With a running clock in the fourth quarter, Doherty, who was down 44-0, drove down the field and was threatening to score at the Trojans' 4-yard-line. Fountain-Fort Carson held firm. On fourth down, the snap went over Doherty quarterback Kaden Becker and resulted in a tackle for loss. The Trojans scored on the ensuing possession to make it 51-0 at the end of the game.
The shield stays with the Trojans for the second consecutive year, but beyond the wins and losses, it's about respect, said Fountain-Fort Carson coach Jake Novotny.
"To me a rivalry is more about respect than anything," Novotny said. "That's how we're always going to operate and what we talked to our kids about. It's a respect because of the competition and intensity that we have when we play each other. Since I've been the head coach here it's always been this way."
The intensity was on display for the Trojans, who were dominant offensively and defensively. After the Trojans got a safety to begin the game, they scored on the next three possessions, which included a 19-yard-touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tavian Tuli to receiver Darian Martin, a 49-yard touchdown run from Mathias Price and a 5-yard touchdown rush from running back Khaid Smith.
On the Spartan possession following Smith's score, linebacker Anthony Johnson-Griffin recovered a fumble and ran it back for the score.
Just before the half safety Keenan Campbell intercepted Becker. On the following offensive series for Fountain-Fort Carson, Campbell capped off his team's drive with a 21-yard touchdown reception from Tuli.
Saturday's result marked the third straight game the Trojans shut out their opponent while scoring at least 40 points.
"I think we play together and they believe in each other," Novotny said. "We got a lot of seniors that have played a lot of football for us and have been in the positions of playing hard-fought games and coming up short and hard-fought games and coming up on the other side."
On the other side of the field, Doherty coach Dwight Hale said he told his team to look ahead to future opportunities.
"Great thing about football and sports is you can play as bad as you want to if you come out of the game healthy, Monday you go back to work and you have another game on Friday," Hale said. "We gotta to do our part to bring something to the rivalry. ...It's on us to get it back right, so it's a true rivalry."