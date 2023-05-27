PUEBLO — The momentum seemed to be shifting in Peyton’s favor late in Saturday’s game against Denver Christian.

After trailing since the second inning, the Panthers tied the game in the seventh to force extra innings in the 2A state semifinals. Their dugout was loud and so were fans as the team had new life.

But one swing moments later changed that. Denver Christian’s Asher Hawes hit a go-ahead home run over the left-field fence.

They scored two runs after that and Peyton couldn’t respond, as Denver Christian won 6-3.

“We didn’t leave it up to luck, and that’s all you can do,” senior Logan Nickell said. “We put in work and never gave up and it wasn’t meant to be.”

For Peyton, almost everything that could go wrong did early in the game.

Denver Christian scored three runs in the first four innings. One of those runs came on an error — one of four errors the Panthers committed.

Peyton went scoreless for the first three innings before plating two in the fourth to cut the Thunder’s lead to 3-2. The Panthers, though, left the bases loaded.

Thankfully for them, freshman pitcher Bryce Love kept it close. He threw three scoreless innings in a row.

“Bryce pitched great,” Peyton coach Kelly Nickell said.

In the last of those three innings, the seventh, Peyton got a spark.

A Denver Christian baserunner collided with senior first baseman Owen Compton, who was fielding a ground ball. Compton flew through the air, landing on his back as his sunglasses shot off his hat.

Compton was shaken up. He was also upset, along with his teammates, coaches and Peyton’s fans.

Putting his emotions and pain aside, Compton stayed in the game.

“It was rough,” Compton said. “In a game like this, I want to get back up and play with my friends and make the most of it.”

And after that, his team rallied.

The Panthers put runners on first and second before Love singled to left field and drove in the tying run.

“It fired us up, got us going,” Coach Nickell said. “Owen got run over pretty good and stayed in the game. That fired us up and we had a great seventh inning.”

Shortly into extra innings, the Panthers ran out of gas. Denver Christian homered in the second at-bat of the eighth, and a two-run single made it a three-run game.

Peyton put runners on the corners in the bottom of the inning, but the Thunder retired the side to win.

The Panthers finish the year 25-2. They rode a seven-game winning streak into Saturday, and their only other loss came to fellow state semifinalist Limon.

Peyton graduated seven seniors after the 2022 season, when the Panthers similarly lost in the semifinals.

Peyton’s players and coaches had goals of reaching the state-title game and eventually winning it. But to even reach the same round as last year after so much turnover is something they already take pride in.

“I think it starts with the coaches having faith in us to be able to come back here and enjoy it,” senior Linkin Compton said.

Logan Nickell added, “I think we finally realized that it was possible that we could graduate a lot of seniors and still come back with a loaded team. I now know it’s possible.”

Logan Nickell, Owen Compton and Linkin Compton are Peyton’s only three seniors who will graduate.

All three were key players and starters this year, but the 2023 season gives Kelly Nickell hope that Peyton can be a perennial contender.

“To get to this point now, it’s not a hope or a dream. It’s an expectation,” the coach said. “We’re going to work in the summer and the fall so we can be back here.”