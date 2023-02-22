The stage never seemed too big for Fountain-Fort Carson’s boys basketball team on Wednesday.

The Trojans defeated Arvada West 69-62 in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Their comfortability on Wednesday stemmed from an unforgettable trip two months ago.

F-FC participated in the annual Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas in late December. While competing in the Gatorade division of the tournament, the Trojans won four games, slaying high-level opponents from California and the Bahamas.

“We’ve been preparing for this,” senior Tonio Martinez said. “People like to look down on Colorado, so that trip to Vegas helped us gain confidence.”

Fountain-Fort Carson steadily led throughout Wednesday’s game. The Trojans held the advantage at the end of every quarter, but could never pull away for good.

Even so, the Trojans never worried that their lead would slip away. Their previous experience in such a prestigious tournament reassured the quality of their team and allowed them to keep the lead until the final buzzer sounded.

“Playing in Vegas, you are matched up with top 10 teams in their state, typically,” F-FC coach Paul Mileto said. “Winning four games at the Tarkanian Classic really gave us a ton of confidence coming back to Colorado.”

In Wednesday’s seven-point win, defense stood out.

A stingy full-court press forced several Arvada West turnovers, particularly in the first half. And the Trojans scored more than a dozen points off of those takeaways.

“Our offense really comes from the defensive end,” Martinez said. “We take pride in our defense, and coach likes to tell us that our defense can lead to offense.”

In spite of F-FC’s defensive prowess, the Trojans struggled to widen the lead. Arvada West got within two points in the fourth quarter before F-FC made a few baskets in a row to increase the lead to seven.

From there, the Trojans capitalized on free throws and made enough stops to earn the win.

“The boys were locked in,” Mileto said. “They bent but did not break. We stuck to our game plan, manage every possession.”

Martinez led the offense with 25 points. Three other Trojans — James Murray, Jason Martinez and William Toney — reached double figures with 15, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The win is F-FC’s third in a row.

After starting the year 14-0, the Trojans hit a midseason lull, losing five of seven contests. Four of those losses came by double digits, and one came in overtime.

But recently, the Trojans have returned to their early-season form.

“We just had to get back to doing what we do,” Mileto said.

Next up for the Trojans is a Round of 16 matchup with No. 2 Rock Canyon at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Rock Canyon defeated Rangeview 61-27 in the first round, and the Jaguars are 22-2 overall.

Fountain-Fort Carson will be the underdog in that game. But based on their success in Vegas and on Wednesday, the Trojans believe they’re up for the task.

“Every matchup is a battle,” Martinez said. “The momentum’s good right now.”