Staring down the barrel of a 6-foot-5 center in 2A basketball is a challenge seldom faced, but Evangelical Christian drew the short straw in Friday’s semifinal against No. 4 Wray.

The 55-34 final for the Eagles hardly told the story of their tournament.

Odd seeding rules dropped what was once the classification’s top team into the No. 9 spot after a loss in a loaded district field that featured three of the state’s top four teams. In the quarterfinals, they upset the classification's top seed, Crowley County.

And even still, coach Bob Wingett’s unique plan against Wray nearly worked.

He instituted a four-man zone defense they call "chaser" with a roaming guard to “cause chaos for their best player.” And it worked against senior Chris Arambula, but teammate, junior Rafael Trejo came up big in his stead with a game-high 20 points, leaving Evangelical Christian to win a shootout — a feat tough to accomplish with guards giving up nearly a foot of height to the opposition’s top players.

“I just can’t believe how hard these guys worked, and how much effort they gave with the plan I gave them,” Wingett said. “Wray is just such a good team. At this point in the year, there are no bad teams left.”

Eagles’ senior Jared Guest’s team-high 12 points weren’t enough to overcome the mismatch. They put up 14 points in the third quarter but struggled to the tune of single digits in the other three with the lane blocked off due to Wray's size.

And still, the Eagles have made the quarterfinals in each of the last five seasons and went a round further this year. It all means that when 2A’s final games are played on Saturday, the Eagles will be a part of them, even if it isn’t the game they had hoped.

Meeting No. 3 Limon in the third-place game on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. is still worthwhile.

“We get to play on the last day possible,” Wingett said. “These kids worked so hard this year and they earned a chance to play on the final day.”