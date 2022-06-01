The greens played fast, faster than any Discovery Canyon girls' golf had seen this year.
Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction was a course the team, and leader, junior Emily Cheng, had never played before. As they did, the fairways played tight, and the greens were unique — playing much faster than the Thunder and other local competitors were used to.
Still, Discovery Canyon finished third, 17 strokes off the Erie Tigers and their freshman, Hadley Ashton, who finished first with a 5-over 147 over the two-day, 4A state championships Tuesday and Wednesday.
UCCS plays host to the area's top baseball talent, showcases once again what the long-time event is for
Cheng led the way, tied for fifth place with a 13-over 155. She was joined among the top finishers by teammates and juniors Lauren Jaworowski (13th) and Anna Metler (19th).
Cheyenne Mountain junior Ava Schroeder tied for seventh with a 14-over 156.
"They're just so solid as teammates," Thunder coach Mark Liggett said. "They believe in themselves and came back well today. Days like this are all part of it, and they're all focused on helping one another."
The unique course brought to light how powerful the Thunder are already, but also how far they could climb.
Seeing more courses next year will help, just like playing this year's state tournament. The three will all be heading into their senior seasons with lessons — namely how close the margins can be with Cheng nearly cupping birdies on multiple holes down the stretch.
"I was a little disappointed, but there's always next year," Cheng said. "We had a great season despite this. My team really kept me going and I just wanted to stay calm and positive. I can always come back from bogeys and keep pushing forward."
Cheng will still walk away from the season with first-place finishes in nine events, including the 4A Region 1 Regional. The Thunder also won the regional's team title.
The Red-Tailed Hawks' leader, after finishing as the second-highest from the area, will also walk away with a solid season résumé. Schroeder finished first in three events and right behind Cheng in several others, including last week's regional.
Air Academy junior Kya Shatzer (20th), Cañon City sophomore Abrianna Lippis (T-27th) and Mesa Ridge senior Sarah Bentley (T-27th) rounded out the area's top 4A finishers.
Rampart's Jenna Bistline leads 5A local field
As she did for much of the year, Rampart senior Jenna Bistline once again proved she belonged in the 5A girls' golf field Tuesday and Wednesday at The Olde Course in Loveland.
The fourth-year Ram posted a sixth-place finish last week in the 5A Girls Southern Regional with a 13-over 87 before finalizing an 11th-place finish Wednesday at the 5A state course with a 19-over 163 across 36 holes.
The conclusion of the season spoke once again to her entire campaign.
Across seven, regular-season events, Bistline finished among the top five, five times. In the two others, she finished sixth and 13th.
The Spartan Invitational at the Colorado Springs Country Club was her best as she led the Rams to a second-place team finish with her own second-place mark of a 5-over 77, tied with Cheyenne Mountain junior Ava Schroeder.
Her teammate, senior Madison Brown, was the next highest finisher at the 5A state championships with a 29th-place, 32-over 176.