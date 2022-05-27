Cheyenne Mountain’s relentless offense finally broke through against top-seeded Palisade and propelled the No 8 Red-Tailed Hawks to a first-round upset in the 4A baseball tournament.
With three runs in the seventh, Cheyenne Mountain tied the game and forced extra innings. It then poured on six runs in the eighth and won 12-7 at UCCS on Friday morning.
The Hawks pounded out 17 hits, but the Bulldogs’ defense limited the damage. A line drive to third from Connor Frickay resulted in a double play and squashed a rally in the third. An over-the-shoulder catch at the wall in centerfield ended the fifth. A ground ball double play ended the sixth.
Finally, in the seventh, No. 9 hitter Seth Gustafson simply outran a routine ground ball to second to start a three-run rally. In the eighth, a ground ball from Max O’Neil found its way under the shortstop’s glove and the floodgates opened.
Hays Chaney provided the game-tying RBI double in the sixth, while it was Jace Eslinger who followed O’Neil’s ground ball with an RBI single to extend the lead in the eighth.
Palisade (23-3) trailed 3-0 early in the game after Gustafson started the scoring for the Hawks by beating an infield single to knock in the first run and O’Neil followed with a two-run triple.
Cheyenne Mountain (20-6) plays again at 2:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of No. 4 Northfield and No. 5 Pondersoa.