Cheyenne Mountain upset the No. 1 seed and put a scare in the defending 4A champions as it split a pair to open the state tournament.
The eighth-seeded Red-Tailed Hawks began the day with a 12-7, eight-inning win over top-seeded Palisade, overcoming a three-run deficit in the seventh and then pouring on six runs in the eighth.
They then lost 13-8 to No. 5 Ponderosa, turning a 9-1 deficit into a 9-8 nailbiter at one point.
Nothing Cheyenne Mountain saw in a day with wildly different games hurt their confidence.
“I don’t think it was just beating the one seed, I think it was the comeback,” said catcher Denton Damgaard, whose day included a two-out RBI triple during the seventh-inning rally against Palisade and a pair of three-run home runs against Ponderosa. “We were down, and then had the confidence to say, ‘We can hang with these teams. We were meant to be in this tournament and we’re good enough to be here.’
“To be able to hang with a team like that gives you a boost to hang with anybody else.”
Damgaard was one of many Hawks victimized by Palisade’s defense through the first seven innings. He drove a ball that center fielder Nick Campbell ran down with an over-the-shoulder catch as he crashed into the wall.
“I did not see it, but I was told he ran about 100 feet and caught it,” Damgaard said. “Props to that guy.”
But rather than see it as a frustrating play, Damgaard focused on the solid contact – something that had been missing over the past two weeks or so as he slipped into a slump. It all came back on that swing and he suddenly felt comfortable letting his hands fly. The results spoke for themselves, as he drove in eight runs in his next five plate appearances.
The Hawks as a whole reacted the same to Palisade’s defense, which produced a pair of double plays (Ponderosa also rolled up a pair against them) and yet another running catch from Campbell. The hitters kept barreling balls and in the eighth one of those found its way under the shortstop’s glove and the floodgates opened.
“It was a game of momentum,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Mark Swope said.
The next game was all about the adjustments. With the wind howling out, the Hawks and Ponderosa combined to hit nine home runs that plated 16 runs. But as that wind grew stronger it shifted straight out to right field, and Ponderosa was more effective in taking the ball that direction – hitting three solo shots to right in the sixth to pad the lead after the Hawks had closed to within a run.
“They switched and took a good approach,” Swope said.
Added Damgaard, “It’s just how it works sometimes. You can’t control the weather.”
With the loss, Cheyenne Mountain will now need to win five in a row – starting with the winner of No. 3 Golden and No. 7 Severance at noon Saturday, then four more next weekend – to claim a championship.
Swope likes how his rotation sets up, and the team will take its chances from there with its newfound confidence.
SPEEDY CONTRIBUTIONS
On a day that Cheyenne Mountain hit three home runs and 10 extra-base hits across two games, it was a pair of hustling infield singles that played perhaps the biggest role in their victory.
Center fielder and No. 9 hitter Seth Gustafson drove in the first run for the Red-Tailed Hawks in the second inning against No. 1 Palisade by beating two-out ground ball to the right side. The next batter, Max O’Neil, hit a two-run triple.
In the seventh inning, with the Hawks facing a three-run deficit with nobody on and one out, Gustafson hit a chopper to second base that he again beat. Four batter later the Hawks had tied the game to force extra innings.