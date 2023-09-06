Early in Wednesday’s game between Palmer Ridge and Lutheran, it looked like it would be a back-and-forth offensive duel.

Lutheran scored six runs in the first inning before Palmer Ridge answered with three.

Only Lutheran, though, could keep its offense flowing. The Lions scored seven more runs before winning 13-4.

“They came out aggressive,” Palmer Ridge coach Jason Romero said. “We knew they’d get some, but we hoped it wouldn’t be six.”

After a disastrous top of the first inning where Lutheran scored six runs, the Bears responded well with a three-spot. Freshman Pam Boyarko hit a three-run home run to make the deficit more manageable.

But when Lutheran’s offense was similarly strong in the following innings, Palmer Ridge had no answer.

The Lions scored two in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.

By the bottom of the fourth inning, the Bears trailed 12-3 and were out of the game for all intents and purposes. Lutheran needed to add only one run to its lead to clinch the 10-run mercy rule.

But Palmer Ridge (4-7) didn’t let that happen — and that’s something Romero is proud of.

“Last year we would’ve folded,” Romero said. “This year, the camaraderie they have in the dugout is everything. It’s a lot more conducive to growth.”

Palmer Ridge pitcher Ashlyn Short, who pitched the entire game, threw two scoreless frames in innings five and six. One run would’ve been enough for the Lions to end the game, but Short shut them down.

Though Palmer Ridge’s offense didn’t score in those innings, the Bears loaded the bases in the fifth and put multiple runners on in the sixth.

Lutheran finally scored again in the seventh inning, but so did the Bears. Palmer Ridge’s Brooke Bornitz drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Even more impressive is how the Bears broke through. Palmer Ridge scored against defending Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year Hailey Maestretti, who entered the game in the fifth inning.

Maestretti, a Utah commit, had not allowed an earned run in 2023 before Wednesday.

“We got better even after she came in,” Romero said. “That’s a high point there. We know we can hit the best in the state.”

The final score wasn’t particularly close, but Romero sees much to applaud.

Lutheran won the Class 4A state title last year, beating Holy Family 3-0 in the championship game. The Lions are 7-2 this year and have won seven games in a row.

For the Bears to tie 1-1 in the last three innings is something that Romero said should motivate his team.

“We’ve faced, on purpose, some of the best pitchers in the state from high-level 5A teams,” Romero said. “We’re trying to see them early so we can get that confidence level up and know that we can hit anybody.”