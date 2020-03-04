Donta Dawson is realizing just how fast a high school career can go.
The junior on the 4A No. 7 seed Harrison boys’ basketball team who has led the Panthers (19-5) in scoring in each of his three seasons, saw another year of prep hoops end in a 58-54 loss to No. 10 Pueblo West (19-6) on Wednesday when the visiting Cyclones finished on an 11-2 run over the final 3:10. It was another tough finish for the Panthers, who lost to eventual state finalist Longmont by two points in last year’s quarterfinals.
“It hurts,” Dawson said. “We were really shooting for higher, at least back to where we were last year, but it just didn’t work out, you know? That wasn’t God’s plans.”
Now, he’s out to make sure his final high school season doesn’t go to waste. The 6-foot-4 wing is planning on competing in track and field to boost his general explosiveness.
“Doing track and doing something different than basketball would be a huge thing for your muscle memory,” Harrison coach Eric Kaiser said. “Obviously, he knows footwork and different things.”
Dawson also wants to become a better ball handler and decision maker on the AAU circuit, though he’s not sure which program he’ll play for in a crucial summer of evaluation from college coaches.
“It’s probably my last one, unless I play as an unsigned senior next year. This is definitely a really big offseason for me,” Dawson said.
“I’m going to find something soon, probably do a little bit of track and just see what happens.”
Whichever program he picks will get a motivated player after Dawson finished a junior season, when he averaged more than 18 points, with 12 points. Makeah Scippio, one of three seniors on the roster, led the Panthers with 15 points, while juniors Xavier Sterling and Tayzhean Archulta added 10 and nine, respectively.
“They were big — big defense, big rebounds, big leadership,” Dawson said of the seniors: Scippio, CJ Harris and Jaylean Franck. “It’s going to hurt. Me, Tay, X, we’re going to have to step up, but I think we’ll be able to do it.”
Kaiser believes his program is in good hands going forward with Dawson, Archuleta and Sterling.
“They put Harrison back on the map for basketball, and we’re all grateful for that,” Kaiser said. “It’s a blessing to the community.”
Cyclones seniors Jimmy Wardle and Taylor Harris were blessings to the Pueblo West community Wednesday, finishing with 14 points apiece. Wardle hit two 3-pointers in the final minute of the third quarter to pull Pueblo West within three and hit his fourth from deep midway into the fourth quarter, cutting Harrison’s lead to two with 5:26 to play. From there, Harris scored seven of his points in the final 4:35, including two free throws that put the visitors up four with 8 seconds to play.
“Tough team over there. Credit them,” Kaiser said. “At the end of the day, obviously you’d like a couple of possessions back, but you don’t get that all the time.”
And Dawson might like another shot at finishing his sophomore or junior season if different fashion, but that’s not how it works. At least his coach thinks he’s done more than enough good over the past couple of seasons.
“He’s such a great kid,” Kaiser said. “He’s done so much stuff in the last 24 months, great things are going to happen to him.”
Dawson, who said he’s started fielding calls from coaches and taking some visits, isn’t going to leave his final season to chance.
“It’s going to fuel us a lot for next year,” Dawson said of the season-ending loss.
“Next year, we’re going to make a statement.”