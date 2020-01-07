Donta Dawson did the little things early, so he could do some big things later in Harrison’s league opener against Mesa Ridge on Tuesday.
In the early stages of host Harrison’s eventual 85-66 win over the Grizzlies, the 6-foot-4 junior stole passes, blocked shots and tumbled into the stands going for a steal. Most importantly, he hit all eight of his first-half free throws, helping the Panthers to a 53-40 lead at the break.
“I shot about 64% from the free-throw line last year, so I really wanted to improve that,” Dawson said. “Because I left a lot of points on the floor.”
That wasn’t the case in the Panthers’ Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League opener when Dawson led all scorers with 27 points and increased his free-throw efficiency to 84% on the season.
The most exciting of Dawson’s points came in an electric third quarter. Mesa Ridge started the second half on a 9-0 run to pull within four. Harrison coach Eric Kaiser took a timeout to revisit a frequent conversation he has with the Panthers.
“Now how are we going to respond?” the coach asked. “It’s something we kind of talk about a lot. What do we do next?”
Next, Dawson hits a 3-pointer and scores another bucket, helping the Panthers stretch their lead to 13. Then, he started having fun.
Dawson pinned a shot on the backboard before finishing fast breaks with consecutive dunks. The first was an alley-oop from Tayzhean Archuleta that brought the Panthers’ side of the gym to its feet.
“It was exciting,” Dawson said. “I think that was a difference maker in how intense we started playing.”
A couple of possessions later, Dawson punched a one-handed slam in transition for a 72-54 lead, and Harrison’s bench put the finishing touches on the 1-0 start to league play.
Archuleta and Xavier Sterling added 17 and 11 points, respectively, for Harrison while guards Jaylean Franck (8) and CJ Harris (9) combined for 17 more. The offense from Franck and Harris, both guards, is nice, but the backcourt also forms the first line of defense that’s tasked with getting the Panthers out and running.
“We don’t like to play at their tempo. We like to play at ours,” Franck said. “We’re a pretty fast team, like to push the ball. We get it started defensively.”
Mesa Ridge got 17 points from Jalen Dickerson and 15 from Nate Richardson, 13 of which came in the second quarter.
But the night was largely about Dawson, who has improved his ball-handling and court vision and grown as a leader, according to Kaiser.
“Being able to do it all,” Kaiser answered when asked where Dawson improved from last year.
“Proud of him … and just being a great teammate, being a great kid.”
After his 27 points, Dawson shared some of the spotlight with the Panthers’ guards who speed opponents up and get Harrison out and running
“It helps us a a lot,” he said. “They get a lot of steals up top, and they force the guards to throw lob passes for us to get steals. Their intensity really helps our defense.”
Defense is going to be what dictates Harrison’s success, according to its coach.
“When the kids buy into the defensive end, then they’re going to become something,” Kaiser said.
After Dawson led the Panthers to the state quarterfinals in 2018 — losing to state finalist Longmont in overtime — in his sophomore season, the Panthers have big plans to become something in his junior year.
“If we buy in as a team and come together strong, we’ll be able to go far,” Franck said.