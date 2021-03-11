THORNTON — It was a good day to be Ana Rojas and a bad day to be a Doherty High School swimming record Thursday at the Class 5A state swimming and diving meet at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.
Rojas, a Doherty junior who recently committed to swim at Purdue, rebroke the school record in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.11 seconds, good for third place, and helped the program’s 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays break school records.
“My highlight was definitely the 100 free,” Rojas said, noting it’s a personal best by roughly half a second.
“Fastest I’ve been in like two years, so that was awesome.”
Her other individual event, the 100 backstroke, was then relegated to her lowlight of the day. She entered the day with the second-best seed time after a great showing in Eagle and settled for seventh Thursday though her 55.92-second finish was only .43 seconds slower.
“The placings maybe a little lower than I wanted, but I’m still happy,” Rojas said.
There’s plenty of reason to be happy these days. Rojas had shoulder surgery after her strong freshman season and recovery took until January of her sophomore season, she said. Though she didn’t compete at state last year, the Boilermakers coaches stuck with her, an effort that paid off with Rojas’ commitment early in her junior season.
“I looked all over at all the different programs, talked to so many coaches,” Rojas said. “Just the coaching staff they have there was like so loving and they really saw potential in me even though I wasn’t really posting the times that I wanted this past year.”
Thursday’s results left Rojas looking forward to her final season representing Doherty swimming. Her coach, Murphy Barry, remembered showing her star swimmer the school’s pool during an open house for eighth graders. Barry pointed at the wall of records and predicted what was to come.
“When we were in the pool, I was like, ‘Look at the record board, Ana. Your name will be all over this if you come here,’” Barry recalled Thursday. “That’s what’s happened this year.”
Lewis-Palmer leads area teams
There’s still hardly anything separating Lewis-Palmer swimmers Katie McClelland and Sydney McKenzie.
Almost two weeks after the Rangers tied for first place in the 200 individual medley at Cheyenne Mountain, the duo nearly repeated, albeit in a different event and pool.
At Thursday’s Class 5A state championships, McKenzie placed third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 2.87 seconds. McClelland was fourth in 1:02.88.
“It’s annoying because I glided into the wall and if I would have not, we would’ve tied (again),” McClelland said. “But that’s OK.”
Things seemed better than OK for the Rangers, which were the region’s top team, finishing ninth with 164 points. Cherry Creek won the team title with 430 points.
“I think it went really well,” McKenzie said of Lewis-Palmer’s team showing.
McKenzie and McClelland started the day by helping the Rangers to sixth in the 200 medley relay alongside Abigail Nelson and Hannah Schoenauer. Then, McClelland added an eighth-place finish in the 200 individual medley, and junior Dahlia Allen gave the Rangers a spark by winning the diving competition with a score of 503.10. McKenzie later added a 10th-place showing in the 100 butterfly.
The Rangers added another 10th-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay before the Lewis-Palmer duo’s close finish. It went down as McClelland’s final race before she starts he collegiate swimming career at Colorado State.
“I have been going for this 1:02 for, oh, so many years. To be able to get this right before I head off to college is just so awesome,” she said.
McKenzie wants to swim collegiately as well and helped her case with her time Thursday.
“It definitely just puts me out there more and gives me kind of a perspective on what I can actually do,” McKenzie said.
“Especially dropping over two seconds on that race, that’s really exciting for me.”
“This definitely opens up a lot of doors for you,” McClelland said to her teammate.