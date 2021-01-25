This year marks the first official season for girls’ wrestling in the Colorado High School Activities Association, and Doherty is helping wrestlers from around the district get onto the mat.
Welcoming athletes from District 11 schools Mitchell, Palmer and Coronado and non-D11 schools like Pine Creek, the Doherty wrestling room features a revolving door of varsity, JV and girls’ team practices and COVID-19 procedures to ensure a season of firsts goes off without a hitch.
The Spartans wrestling room is sanitized between each practice and athletes have different entrance and exit points so they do not pass each other in the hallways. Even coaches have been placed into separate cohorts.
Doherty coach Joshua Galvan has put his boys’ varsity coaching duties aside to focus on the girls’ team, hoping to build on the progress and camaraderie the Doherty girls’ team has felt the last three years while integrating athletes from other district wrestling rooms.
“Our girls’ team at Doherty has been growing quite a bit the last three years, and with each of the other schools having one or two athletes, we thought if we brought them here, they’d see the best competition, and the best practice room they could get,” Galvan said.
The first day wasn’t a seamless transition, Galvan admitted.
“Honestly after the first night I was quite nervous because (some of the new girls) were a bit standoffish. But in just a couple days they’re already a lot closer and it’s been super cool to see that,” Galvan said. “Our girls’ wrestling room is super cohesive, and I’ve actually been working with our varsity boys to get them to be more like the girls. They have amazing sportsmanship and they support their teammates every step of the way. The boys do that, but not at the same level.”
Coronado junior Candice Brickell, whose dad Matt coaches the Cougar wrestling team, said joining a new wrestling room has been interesting, but she has so far enjoyed the opportunity to train with other female wrestlers.
“It's definitely a lot better working with more girls because we wrestle totally differently (from boys),” Brickell said. “I think it makes me want to work harder to get to the level of some of the other girls here who are at a higher level than me right now.”
One of those wrestlers is Doherty junior Sarah Savidge, who after her introduction to girls’ wrestling four years ago, has been steadily climbing national rankings.
In December, Savidge was ninth at 132 pounds in the USA Wrestling girls’ national rankings. Her goal is to be ranked in the top five nationally in her class by her senior year, a requirement for entry to the US Army World Class Athlete Program for wrestling.
Savidge enters the Doherty wrestling room with more experience than most, and has continued to elevate her training in spite of the pandemic.
When tournaments were canceled and gyms shut down, Savidge did whatever she could to wrestle — which included going to a nearby park and sparring with a friend on the ground.
“I did that the whole summer,” Savidge said. “It was definitely a different experience without a mat and I think it made me a lot tougher because the ground is really hard. You also get lots of weird looks from people walking in the park, like, “What are those people doing?” But it was definitely fun and I’m glad I got that training in for sure.”
Savidge is looking to improve on a third-place finish from the 2020 state tournament after taking silver her freshman year.
The District 11 girls’ team will open the season Thursday against Vista Ridge.