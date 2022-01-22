Five children sat along the Doherty-printed mat Saturday night.
Of those five, a lone girl was part of the group — witnessing the first iteration of the Metro Wrestling Championships under the newly-renovated lights of the Spartan home that featured girls.
She stared on as Doherty, one of the state's top girls' wrestling teams, brought home the team title, along with three Spartans earning individual titles. In a way, she was seeing the future of the sport — a look into the crystal ball of an event that was forbidden for so long, if only for girls.
"I was just glad that we even got the opportunity," 127-pound winner, Sarah Savidge said. "It's awesome that we're finally getting recognition as women. I'm happy we got to wrestle in this tournament, it's a fun one to be at.
"I'm so glad I got to compete before I graduated."
Savidge joined 100-pound winner, Katey Valdez and 118-pound winner, Naomi Kidd for Doherty.
John Greene was also named Assistant Coach of the Year for Doherty, while Savidge took home Outstanding Senior Student Athlete of the year. Alongside the Spartan winners, Palmer Ridge's Jason Romero was named the area's top coach, Discovery Canyon's Mia Hargrove was awarded Outstanding Lightweight Wrestler and Palmer Ridge's Aspen Barber won the Outstanding Heavyweight girls' award.
The Doherty team represents more than just the school, though.
Mitchell and Palmer also have competitors on the pseudo-District 11 squad. Coronado is the lone school in the district with its own team, though Savidge hopes that will change.
Going into the final matches, Doherty was in lockstep with Discovery Canyon for a team title. Leading the way for the Thunder was a former Spartan in Victoria Guinard.
Before Saturday, Guinard had won 19 consecutive matches to begin the year. She was part of Doherty's team last year before Discovery Canyon put together its own district team, albeit for District 20.
Naturally, her second-place finish after being pinned by Barber clinched the Spartans win with three bouts left. The latter stood atop the podium as the Bears' individual winner.
Of Doherty's three individual champs, two came by pin, with Kidd's coming by major decision, 11-2.
While other teams appeared calculated, coach Jason Masias has encouraged his team to be aggressive — to fight for points and wins, rather than wait for them.
"I think this sport is more physical than football or anything like that," Masias said. "My team's aggression with it just shows they're hungry. They want to go for wins and attack our opponents — do whatever it takes."
The biggest takeaway for Masias isn't the win, nor is it the individual titles. It's the fact that his nieces, who he's often wrestled with for fun, will finally have an opportunity to show their skills.
And if they're good enough, stand atop the same podium as the boys.
"I absolutely love it," Masias said. "I always talk to my nieces about getting into wrestling and I bring them in to the room sometimes to watch our girls wrestle and show them how strong they can be as a female.
"This is history. We're making part of history, and I love being a part of it. I hope it continues and more girls can be crowned champions."
As the event goes on, it will only grow.
COVID-19 kept several wrestlers out of competing in the inaugural girls' event, but they too will return next year.
For now, the Spartans are just focused on adding hardware to their case in the form of a state title.
"We just have to put in the work and keep grinding," Savidge said.
Final team standings
1. Doherty - 127.5
2. Discovery Canyon - 118
3. Palmer Ridge - 77
4. Mesa Ridge - 74
5. Coronado - 70
6. Woodland Park - 62
7. Alamosa - 58
8. Fountain-Fort Carson - 56
9. Manitou Springs - 30
10. Gunnison - 28
Individual area winners
100 - Katey Valdez, Doherty
105 - Mia Hargrove, Discovery Canyon
118 - Naomi Kidd, Doherty
127 - Sarah Savidge, Doherty
147 - Aspen Barber, Palmer Ridge
161 - Arabella Quintanilla, Fountain-Fort Carson