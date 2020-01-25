There’s no more messing around on the mat for Tyson Beauperthuy.

The undefeated Doherty senior missed out on the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships in his first two years of high school, because he wasn’t on varsity, but he followed up with titles in 2019 and 2020, earning Outstanding Heavyweight Wrestler for his run through the 170-pound bracket Saturday.

“It really changed junior year,” Beauperthuy said. “That’s when I really changed my pace in the room. I wanted to be successful. I wanted to go somewhere in life, so I just worked hard.”

He kept up the pace even after winning his championship match when Woodland Park’s Cole Gray, No. 1 ranked in Class 3A, had to injury default with shoulder problems. After the handshakes, Beauperthuy raced out of the gym and up and down his school’s hallways.

“I do sprints back and forth just to keep up my pacing,” he said. “Just overwork my body.”

The extra workout seems like a long way from his wrestling beginnings. Like most others in the finals, Beauperthuy started wrestling around the time he started elementary school but only lasted a year.

“I just didn’t take it seriously,” he said.

He returned around the start of middle school and started to put more into the sport, eventually uncovering the thing that would drive him to success.

“His mentality ... he’s one of those kids that has got a motor and no quit. It’s just go, go go. He doesn’t care what the score is,” Doherty coach Josh Galvan said.

“It’s hard to teach that.”

Beauperthuy would need that intensity to get through a brutal bracket that also included Pine Creek’s Draygan Colonese, ranked second in 5A before a semifinal loss to Gray, and Mesa Ridge’s Kenneth Guinn, 4A’s No. 8 who was pinned by Beauperthuy in the second period of their semifinal.

“That’s a brutal bracket to get through,” Galvan said.

The Doherty senior and his coach hope he can make it through another tough bracket at state and close his high school career with his first state championship after last year’s loss in the 152 finals. From there, he’s headed to Midland University (Neb.) to wrestle in college.

“I want them to remember me,” Beauperthuy said.

Not bad for the kid who still has trouble shaking off his status as a goofball.

“One of the goofiest, nicest kids you’ll meet,” Galvan said. “Always happy. He’s just always goofing around with his teammates.”

The difference is now he understands when it’s time to work and when it’s time to play.

“I used to goof around in the room a lot. The coaches didn’t take me seriously. Then I just wanted to work hard,” Beauperthuy said.

“I do like to goof around still, but not as bad as I used to.”

Mesa Ridge, Cheyenne Mountain take team title down to the wire

Mesa Ridge coach Rob Braaten and Cheyenne Mountain coach Tyler Seaney could tell the Metro team title would come down to one big moment, they just didn’t know when it would come.

“We both kinda were talking throughout the day. We were seeing it,” Braaten said. “We knew it was going to come to a moment, we weren’t sure which moment. We didn’t know it was going to be the last match of the night, but it was a lot of fun.”

The Grizzlies owned a one-point advantage, 192.5-191.5, heading into the finals, and both teams had four representatives in the championship matches. Cheyenne Mountain, behind wins in the finals from Billy Maddox (182) and Nico Gagliardi (195), went into the 152-pound championship with a one-point advantage.

Mesa Ridge's Isaiah Brown played the hero with a back-and-forth 11-10 win over Discovery Canyon’s Dylan Ruane.

“He wrestled tough, got those first couple of takedowns,” Braaten said. “Those were huge. It was great stuff. I thought the whole team wrestled well all weekend.”

The Grizzlies had two other champions: senior Jared Volcic at 220 and freshman Matthew Moore at 285.

Falcon’s Marin, James Irwin coach Betterman make Metro history

It didn’t take long for Falcon junior Adriana Dorado Marin to make history Saturday.

Marin guaranteed she’d be the first girl to place in the tournament when she pinned a Doherty wrestler early in the second period of a quarterfinal match. Her championship dreams ended with a loss to Sand Creek’s Charles Lyons in the semis, but that was good enough to secure a top-six finish. She eventually placed fifth after an injury default in her final match.

After all the wrestling was done, James Irwin coach Deanna Betterman was named the event’s Coach of the Year, becoming the first woman to win the award.