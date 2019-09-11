2
Goals allowed by the Air Academy boys' soccer team in its three wins so far this season. The Kadets (3-1) have outscored their opponents 13-2 in those games.
3
Straight victories by Palmer Ridge to open up the boys' soccer season. The last time the Bears accomplished this feat was in 2016, which was also the last time they qualified for the state playoffs.
6
Games with double-digit strikeouts by Coronado's Jenna Ruggaber before Wednesday. Last week, the senior struck out 18 and 10 batters, respectively, in wins over Doherty and Liberty.
6
Touchdowns by Lewis-Palmer senior running back Jake Martin in the Rangers' 46-34 win over Evergreen on Friday. It was one shy of tying the school record in a single game. One of Martin's TDs was an 81-yarder.
5-0
Boys' tennis records by Doherty's No. 1 Vaughn Biggs and No. 2 Gavin Hutter. Both players have dominated in singles competition. Biggs, a sophomore, and Hutter, a freshman, have won all their matches in straight sets.
7
Goals by Atlas Prep's Lamario Nisbeth, which puts him seventh in the state in the boys' soccer category. He achieved the total during the Gryphons' two wins this season.
74
Points by Florence in its first two football games this season. The Huskies' latest triumph was a 34-0 win over Peyton on Friday, marking the first time since 2014 that they opened with two straight wins.
.719
Batting average by Rampart's Brianna Jennings, which puts the junior 10th in the state in softball. Before Wednesday, she hit 10 of 14 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs.