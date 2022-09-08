Doherty came into Thursday’s match against Palmer in dire need of a win. The Spartans were 1-4 and riding a four-game losing streak.
The Spartans earned their highly-coveted victory and did so convincingly, winning 7-0.
“We needed to take care of business and we did,” Doherty coach Adam Foulk said. “We did exactly what we were supposed to do.”
Doherty got on the board early when Daniel Magallon-Hernandez scored in the fifth minute. Then, less than 20 minutes later, the Spartans expanded their lead to 3-0 as Courage Aweanung scored two goals in a two-minute stretch.
The Spartans dominated possession for all 40 minutes of the first half and went to the break leading by three.
As soon as players returned to the pitch, Doherty’s dominance continued. Aweanung scored just six minutes into the second half to complete the hat trick.
A junior and new student to Doherty this fall, Aweanung has instantly become a catalyst for the Spartans on both sides of the ball.
“What I like about Courage — besides the fact that he’s big, fast and strong — is he works really hard,” Foulk said. “He wants to be on the field. He’s just so excited to be a part of it. His energy he brings is great.”
Doherty didn’t let up, scoring three more goals before time expired. Andruw Rodriguez scored in the 61st minute, Alex Zuniga scored in the 68th and Kai Sundermeyer scored in the 72nd.
As lopsided as 7-0 is, it could’ve been an even greater deficit. The Spartans had one shot bounce off the crossbar, and Palmer’s goalkeeper had a handful of impressive saves.
Foulk was very pleased with his team’s offensive output.
"That’s what we train at practice all the time: keeping the ball and playing it simple,” the coach said. “There’s chemistry there, so it makes it easier for me.”
Doherty’s 2-4 record is a bit deceiving. The Spartans’ four losses in a row were against formidable opponents: Air Academy, Rock Canyon, Littleton Heritage and Littleton Chatfield.
Foulk scheduled such a difficult stretch so his team would be better prepared for league play, which lies ahead.
“Last year we went 9-5 and squeaked into the playoffs, so I wanted to get more Denver schools in the mix,” Foulk said.
And after a statement like Thursday’s, Foulk feels like his team is playing its best soccer.
“The guys know that we have six games in a row that we have to win,” Foulk said. “It started tonight, now we’re going to try and build a win streak and get back into the mix.”
Doherty’s next game is Thursday, Sept. 15 against Discovery Canyon. Palmer, now 0-3, will battle Discovery Canyon Tuesday.