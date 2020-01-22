Neither Pine Creek nor Doherty was willing to suffer its first regulation loss Wednesday night.
Doherty clawed its way out of a three-goal hole with just over a minute left in regulation and secured a 3-3 tie with Pine Creek at Sertich Ice Arena.
The Spartans trailed 3-0 heading into the third period. Garrett Bogan got Doherty within striking distance with a power-play goal. But the rally wasn’t truly on until there were just over 2 minutes left in regulation.
Richie Flores put in his seventh of the season, then Nick Hernandez scored from a bad angle to send Spartans fans into hysterics.
Each of Pine Creek’s goals were scored in or around power plays — its and Doherty’s.
After Doherty dominated the early going, Austin Gipson got the Eagles (8-0-2, 5-0 Summit Conference) on the board during the game’s first power play. He tucked a long shot off the post and in.
Gipson, a team captain, scored at least once in each of the Eagles’ first six games but had come up empty in two straight.
As a Spartans' power play wound down, Austin Sawyer doubled the lead with his team-leading 13th goal and 20th point of the season. He’s tied for fifth in the state in goals.
Zachary Campbell assisted on both first-period goals.
“We felt pretty good after the second goal,” Sawyer said.
“We just got complacent. We didn’t go hard the entire night.”
Twenty-nine seconds after a fruitless Doherty (10-0-1, 5-0 Apex Conference) power play in the second period, sophomore Alex Bergquist scored on an odd-man rush to make it 3-0.
It looked like it would be enough, but it wasn’t.
Ashton Goble made 17 saves for Doherty, and Stratton Miller 23 for Pine Creek.