The opponent may have been the same on Friday night, but Doherty was anything but, a year removed from its last encounter with Fruita Monument.

In the second consecutive postseason, the Spartans knocked off the visiting Wildcats, this time by a 56-46 count and as part of the 6A playoffs after each program moved up classifications.

Out are Payton Sterk and Gabby Beauperthuy. In their stead, several Spartans have stepped up this season, including now-senior Brooke Mansanares and sophomore Tahlaya Biglow, that is until the latter suffered a season-ending injury in January.

She was leaned upon the most as part of Doherty's facilitators, but it's the same group that worked all year to be ready if their time came. Sophomore Addison Leasure filled part of the hole, as did fellow sophomore Brianne Mansanares. Brooke and fellow senior Tayva Phillips took cracks at beating the Wildcats' full-court trap defense.

As the "We Before Me" slogan of the school goes, it took a village to replace Biglow, and the village showed up.

"I don't think today was about what we learned last year, it was about what we learned this year," Mansanares said. "We came together as a team and have been able to fight all four quarters."

Mansanares tied with sophomore Elliana Adams for a team-high 14 points. Phillips chipped in 13 and senior Jai'La Porter added another six, all of which came in the second half.

Head coach Mark Jones is also a newcomer.

As much as he's come to enjoy coaching the Spartans after a full season of leading the girls' squad, he too was once a standout on the Doherty floor. His 20 free throws in a game senior year led the Spartans over Gateway in the state second round.

Knowing how to show up in the postseason is something he knows, but also his team knows.

"This team is such a close group, they've had three coaches already and had to lean on each other because of it," Jones said. "I just told them to not do anything we haven't done before — be yourself. Be confident and strong with the ball and we'll be just fine."

The cheerful postgame message was to the seniors about their ability to trudge through adversity. Aloong with Biglow being out, her teammate and the Spartans' first player off the bench normally, junior Alex St. John, is also sidelined.

Having a team run a full-court trap for nearly the entire 32 minutes is an abnormality too, even if the Spartans saw it just a year ago.

And Doherty is still heading to the Denver Coliseum for the Great 8 just the same.

"We're confident in and trust each other," Phillips said. "I know they'll always have my back."