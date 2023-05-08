Paige Crawford will make her LPGA debut this week, with the Colorado Springs resident earning an exemption on Monday.

Crawford, 31, shot a 3-over-par 75 at Upper Monclair Country Club in New York to win the John Shippen Cognizant Cup, which is designed to showcase Black golfers.

“It’s an honor to win such a special event. It’s been my dream to play on the LPGA Tour and I am excited to make that a reality this week. I’m so grateful to Cognizant for the opportunity,” said Crawford, a Doherty senior who was The Gazette’s 2010 Peak Performer of the Year in girls’ golf. ”It means a lot.”

Crawford will play in this week’s Cognizant Founders Cup at the same course where she qualified on Monday.

A Montana State graduate and the 2013 Big Sky individual champion, Crawford finished two shots ahead of defending champion Lakareber Abe, who carded a five-over-par 77, three strokes ahead of Mariah Stackhouse, who finished third.

“I’m excited to compete,” Crawford said “I really like the course and want to keep the momentum going.”