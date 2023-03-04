Making the Great Eight was on Doherty girls’ basketball coach Mark Jones’ mind months before his team took the court at the Denver Coliseum on Saturday night for its 6A state quarterfinal game against Cherry Creek.

A Doherty alumnus himself, Jones spoke his team’s destiny into existence after Doherty’s regular-season loss to the very same Bruins back in January.

"It's a pleasure, it's a blessing, I'm really happy to be here. I'm happy to lead this team to our next, hopefully, Great Eight run or something like that,” he said at the time.

Unfortunately for Jones and the Spartans, Saturday’s result was the same as the Bruins beat Doherty 48-35.

“The Great Eight was the goal like (I said) after the (Jan. 12) Cherry Creek loss,” Jones said after the game. “We had another opportunity to knock Cherry Creek off, just little rebounds, just little things like that, but honestly my seniors Brooke, (Jillian), Jaila, Kamee, Tayva they’ve been the heart and soul of this program for the last four years and so I’m very thankful that they accepted me.”

Physicality was an issue for Doherty in the first game but it certainly wasn’t Saturday.

Living up to the mascot name, Doherty fought tooth and nail for every loose ball, every offensive and defensive rebound and every Bruins’ miss. But in the end they were doomed by cold shooting, making just 12 of 43 shots from the field.

The Spartans energy was palpable from the tip off with junior Rachel Stewart hitting a 3-pointer to start the game. Doherty held on to 3-0 and 3-2 leads over Cherry Creek for minutes, stifling the Bruins offensively, grabbing rebounds and turning them over. Unfortunately for Doherty, the defensive prowess didn’t translate to offense, playing erratically and making bad passes.

Cherry Creek overcame the Spartans’ narrow lead midway through the first and never trailed again with Bruins sophomore Braelynn Barnett leading the way with 16 points.

Their dogged defense kept the Spartans one run away from climbing back in it as Cherry Creek led most the game by about a dozen points. Every time Doherty knocked down a shot narrowing that gap, the Bruins would answer with a 3-pointer or a basket from the six-foot tall Barnett.

Saturday’s game was the last for Doherty senior and leading scorer Brooke Mansanares who scored a team-high eight points in the loss.

“I’m just really proud of the girls on my team. We worked really hard, proved everyone wrong,” she said. “We just played our game tonight, we had a tough loss but the whole season it was really fun. We deserved to be here.”

Following the game, Jones hugged several members of Doherty’s community a full circle moment for the first-year coach who played postseason games for Doherty when he played from 2006 to 2010.

“Stephanie Leasure, Chris Noll everybody I really just appreciate them for giving me the opportunity to come back to a place where I really bleed blue and green and I understand the culture that we’re trying to build here. So it’s awesome being back here,” he said.

One of the people Jones embraced was Palmer Terrors great turned Denver Nuggets player Reggie Jackson. The Denver Nugget offered his full support of the Spartans before the game.

“Childhood friend’s coaching (Doherty) so I’m definitely rooting for them,” Jackson said. “It’s exciting for him, I’m just happy anytime for Colorado Springs basketball in particular and just excited to see how they perform tonight. … We’re just running around, all the same city, small city so it was fun growing up together.”