The Doherty girls’ basketball team has its foot on the gas pedal with no signs of slowing down.
Tuesday Doherty won its seventh straight game and took hold of first place in the 5A/4A PPAC with a 56-37 win over conference rival Fountain-Fort Carson.
The Spartan bench erupted time and time again as host Doherty took an early lead over the Trojans, who entered Tuesday’s game as the only other undefeated PPAC team besides Doherty.
Fountain-Fort Carson came out of the gate struggling to hit shots, and frustration mounted.
“There was a lot of emotion in this game,” said Fountain-Fort Carson coach LouAnn Guiden. “Doherty has been one of those back-and-forth rivalries for three or four years now and it’s always normally a good game. It’s unfortunate we don’t get to play them a second time this year, but we just got taken out of our game a little bit tonight.”
Doherty was feeling a different kind of emotion on the other end of the court, embracing what first-year coach George Pollard said was his team’s main focus this year — enjoying the moment.
“Something that we really take pride in, especially in this short season,” Pollard said. “This could be our last game, our last practice, and we’ve seen that before. So we really want to embrace enjoying the moment. It’s these 12 girls together and we really don’t care about anything else.”
Doherty’s Payton Sterk scored 12 of her team’s 16 points in the first quarter as the Spartans took a quick lead. She went on to score 16 more for a career-high 28 points.
The 5-foot-10 junior guard has the team’s only double-figure average with 16.4 points as of Tuesday, though junior Gabby Beauperthuy is tantalizingly close, averaging 9.9 points.
Beauperthuy had 11 points, all scored in the second half.
“Payton works as hard as anybody I know and she wants it just as much as anybody,” Pollard said. “We just want to embrace those types of kids who really get after it. And we have a lot of talented girls, one through 12, so we are embracing that and really sticking to basketball and not thinking about outside distractions. If we do our job and everyone plays their role one through 12 we feel successful in every single game that we will play.”
Doherty entered the locker room at halftime with a seven-point lead and outscored the Trojans 16-7 in the third quarter.
For Fountain-Fort Carson, which continued to face shooting troubles, Guiden and her coaching staff focused on fundamentals in trying to coach through the shooting slump, and then turned their focus on learning from defeat.
“It stinks to be on this end of the game but that’s why we play,” Guiden said. “We live and we learn from it, and after the game we said we have to learn from this and not dwell on it and move on.”
Doherty (8-1) has five games left in the regular season, and three more league contests as the Spartans hope to remain atop the PPAC to earn an automatic qualifying spot in the Class 5A state tournament, set to begin in March.
And if they continue playing for each other, and for the moment, Pollard has confidence in his team’s future.
“This group has really rallied together and they want to get the most out of this season whatever that looks like,” Pollard said. “We are going to play the right way and play for 32 minutes. If that’s good enough to win by one, lose by one, whatever it is, we are going to do it together and know we are playing our best brand of basketball.”