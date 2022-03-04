DENVER — Doherty conquered a challenge this year.
The third round of the playoffs was a hurdle the Spartans simply couldn't leap, until this year. A season of triumph and overcoming previous burdens ended Friday as the Spartans fell to Highlands Ranch, 54-39.
Not taking anything for granted is what got the Spartans to the Denver Coliseum. It's also what propelled them for three-and-a-half quarters before the Falcons took over.
"Things went right all the way through until the fourth," coach Stephanie Leasure said. "We did exactly what we wanted to do up until then. That's all we could've asked from them."
At halftime, the Spartans had battled to a 16-16 tie. At the end of the third quarter, the deficit had only grown to one point thanks to offensive outbursts from senior Payton Sterk and junior Brooke Mansanares.
Sterk and Mansanares both finished in double digits, with the former scoring a team-high 13 and the latter finishing with 10.
Issues came midway through the fourth quarter when the defense which had carried Doherty began to leak points. Highlands Ranch senior Alex Pirog was guarded closely all game by senior Gabby Beauperthuy, but began to find success in transition.
A charge call against the Spartans in the fourth spurned a run for the Falcons which turned a three-point lead into a double-digit lead.
The 6-foot-3 center for Highlands Ranch finished with a game-high, 17 points.
"The point was to make it difficult for her," Leasure said. "We gave our team parameters for guarding her and when to help. Gabby worked super hard on her."
Defensively, Pirog was able to hold Beauperthuy to four points after the senior led the Spartan scoring against Fruita Monument.
The trip was worthwhile, no matter the result for Leasure. Her team took every regular season game as personally as a postseason contest. The loaded PPAC served up several challengers, but none that topped Doherty.
Now, it's about following the lead of Sterk and Beauperthuy — even as they depart the program. This team was a special one, but the two hope the trend doesn't stop with them.
"We had a comeback year," Sterk said. "Coming back and having these coaches support us and proving that we can do it meant a lot."
Mansanares will return next year. Several others, who were largely relegated to the bench with Doherty's depth, will have their opportunities to replace the duo as a communal effort.
Every year, the Spartan girls' basketball program will be handed a new team. But if the subsequent rosters follow this one's lead, then gracing the latter rounds of the 5A tournament will no longer be a hurdle, but a standard.
"I have so many kids who can do different things," Leasure said. "It will be a different team, but the expectation will be the same. I'm super thankful that our seniors got to have this opportunity. Now, we want it to be a regular thing."