After his ninth season at the helm of the Doherty girls’ basketball program, Patrick McKiernan was removed from his position Thursday following his annual year in review.
According to McKiernan, his review started off as expected, but as Doherty athletic director Stephanie Leasure reached the end of the district’s player and parent surveys his review turned negative.
“I apparently scored ‘well’ on some concerning aspects of the survey and that is how they warranted laying me off, and said they decided to go another way,” McKiernan said. “I was absolutely blown off my feet.”
Leasure told The Gazette in an email that since it is a personnel matter she cannot divulge much information, and provided a short statement:
“Doherty High School Athletics’ primary goal is to always do what is best for our student-athletes. Starting next school year, we will be going in a different direction with our girls’ basketball program and Mr. McKiernan will no longer be the head coach. We thank Mr. McKiernan for his years of service to Doherty High School and for coaching our student-athletes. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
McKiernan spent 10 years with the Spartans. He was an assistant to brother-in-law J’on St. Clair, now boys’ coach at Rampart, and took over the program in 2011-12, coaching the program to a 153-72 record. Doherty was 17-9 in his final season, claiming a shared 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League title and a trip to the Class 5A Sweet 16.
The Spartans have earned a bid to the state playoffs each year McKiernan has been at the helm, won five league titles — two outright, three tied — and reached the state quarterfinals twice.
“I bleed blue and green, and I will for a long time. I have no hard feelings, it’s just the nature of the business,” McKiernan said. “The truth is the last 2-3 years have been extremely difficult with the parents, and I’ve had to look at myself in the mirror a few times and ask why I continue to do this. But I couldn’t quit on the kids.”
He said the culture has changed in his tenure, as “99 percent” of parent complaints revolved around playing time.
“The main thing is, and the kids knew it, I put winning games before trying to make the kids and the parents happy,” he said, “but sometimes that bites you in the butt.”
McKiernan said he has received numerous phone calls from former players and coaches, so many that he hasn’t been able to unplug his phone from the charger.
“It's been therapeutic for me to hear from former players and coaches,” he said. “When all of this is said and done maybe this is a blessing in disguise.”
While he has no immediate plans to pursue a new position, McKiernan said he is certainly not done with coaching, suggesting he may take time off as a head coach and shadow a program to learn new coaching techniques.
“One thing I’ve prided myself on is keeping an open mind and learning new things,” he said. “We will wait and see what comes along. I’m looking forward to relaxing and being outdoors. I definitely feel like I’m not done coaching.”