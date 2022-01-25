We before Me isn't a saying exclusive to Doherty and its students.
The community believes in supporting all adjoining schools and families, not just those who dawn the Spartan blue and green. In honor of the Boulder Fire victims, Doherty hosted a fundraising night — beating Rampart, 59-38 on the hardwood, all while raising $2,031 for the communities impacted by the blaze.
"We talked about it yesterday — it's hard to grasp until you see it," coach Eric Steinart said of the fire. "We pride ourselves on doing the right thing and trying to be a positive part of the community. We needed to step up to be there for people going through this hard time."
The night featured two 'Miracle Minutes' in which players not participating ran around the stands and collected donations. The entry fees and other funds collected from the game will also be donated by the two schools.
Adversity, albeit on a much smaller scale, hit the Spartans Tuesday, too.
Senior Andrew Reichart, who's averaged a double double this year, was ruled out of the game with a knee injury. The news came late in the day, forcing the Spartans to adjust quickly.
In turn, Doherty fired up more outside shots, especially early. The Spartans hit nine 3's on the night, including three from senior Jacob Corsi. Junior Kyle Hayden handled the added scoring load early, draining in nine of his 11 points in the first half.
"Andrew really helps us out a lot," Hayden said. "We all have to work together to help with his absence."
Doherty's fellow leading scorer, junior Christian Drummond, was tasked with handling most of the additional duties. At times, he pushed a little too hard, leaving the Spartans vulnerable to turnovers.
On such short notice, it was natural.
"I think I was a little overbearing at times," Drummond said. "I just have to learn to slow down and take advantage of what we have."
Drummond finished with nine points of his own but fell short of his 12.1-point per game average. He was also tasked, many times, with guarding Rampart sophomore and leading scorer, Hadyn Benoit.
The second-year guard collected a team-high 16 points, with only three coming after the halftime intermission. He appeared to tweak his knee in the third quarter, but later returned — being swarmed by Doherty's defense on each touch.
A win is a win for Reichart, especially with the unusual injury circumstances. It will just be about furthering those adjustments next time out.
"We didn't know Andrew would be out until today," Reichart said. "I think he's one of the best players in the city. I give our guys credit, it's hard to replace a double-double kid with no time to spare.
"It'll be a learning process until we get him back."