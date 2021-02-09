Last year, Doherty's boys’ basketball team left way too many points on the court in close games. Six of the Spartans' 10 losses in 2019-20 were by six points or less, including a two-point loss to Dakota Ridge in the Class 5A playoffs.
And the sting of close losses has been in the back of their minds through the start of the 2021 season.
But Tuesday, Doherty breathed a sigh of relief as the Spartans remained composed through their first tight contest of the year, ultimately claiming a 5A/4A PPAC victory over Air Academy 61-51 to remain undefeated.
Air Academy’s Gavin Gallegos looks for an open teammate as Doherty’s Christian Drummond defends during the second quarter Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Doherty High School. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Academy’s Grant Featherston goes up for a shot against Doherty’s Christian Drummond (2) and Tyler Mahle during the second quarter Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Doherty High School. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Doherty’s AJ Guiao drives toward the basket against Air Academy’s Grant Featherston, left, and Finn Horsfall during the third quarter Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Doherty High School. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
After falling behind 15-10 in the first quarter, Air Academy took the edge in the second to outscore the Spartans 17-10 for a two-point lead at the break. A back-and-forth battle ensued through the third quarter before an Air Academy shooting slump helped Doherty regain control in the fourth.
“In close games you kind of reveal your character,” said Doherty coach Eric Steinert. “(Last year) when the games were close we sort of clammed up and we didn't perform. But the best thing that can happen from that is you get experience. Being in those moments I think prepares you, but our character I thought, was very strong in the second half.”
Doherty hit a bit of a shooting slump in the second quarter which allowed Air Academy to gain momentum, but outside shooting in the third helped Doherty regain control. Senior Schafer Reichart sank a 3-pointer in the final minute of play in the third to give the Spartans a six-point lead.
“That win was huge for us,” Reichart said with a sigh of relief. “That was definitely our hardest game yet that we needed to win. Our coach kept saying we were going to have a close one and that was it, so hopefully we can keep this going and rack up some more big wins.”
Reichart’s sophomore season ended abruptly when a case of the flu turned deadly and he spent six weeks in the hospital after briefly being put on life support. But Reichart worked his way back, and averaged 13.4 points per game last year while he continued to recover.
As a senior he’s leading Doherty averaging 19 points, and had 22 against Air Academy.
“It’s incredible to be here and I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Reichart said. “Last year I was still recovering so this is my year, and I’m just happy to be out here."
He said he already has an offer from Colorado Christian to play basketball, but hopes his senior year — despite a shortened season — will help other colleges see the kind of player he is.
“This is me going at it, I’m not at 90 percent anymore — this is how I play and who I really am.”
Doherty senior AG Guiao scored 14 points and sophomore Christian Drummond had nine.
Air Academy sophomore Grant Featherston led the Kadets with a career-high 20 points, and had eight in the second quarter to help propel Air Academy’s comeback. He is part of a group of sophomore scorers ready to bring a winning 5A tradition to Air Academy. Featherston, Finn Horsfall, Corbin Garver and Ryder Banks lead Air Academy in scoring, with Horsfall averaging more than 15 points. Garver averages 14 and had 15 points Tuesday.
“This group is awesome, not only are they talented, they have a high basketball IQ, and they’re tenacious. They don’t give up and they don’t believe that there’s a team that they can't compete with,” said Air Academy coach Barry Clark. “I’m looking forward to it because I no longer have to reteach at the start of the season, and we are just going to be building and building and these guys are going to be really special.”