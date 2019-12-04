If Doherty senior Lucas Moerman and junior Schafer Reichart can’t be found in the Spartans’ new basketball gym, try the cafeteria.

If they can’t be found in the lunchroom, check the weight room.

Leading scorers in a 51-47, season-opening loss at Grandview, ranked third in CHSAA’s Class 5A preseason poll, the two Spartans are on a weight-gaining journey.

Reichart, who scored 11 points in his return to prep basketball, is trying to regain the pounds he lost when influenza turned into a life-threatening infection in January.

“I got down to 106 (pounds),” said Reichart, who's listed at 6-foot-1. “I was just bones basically.”

Moerman, who led the Spartans with 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks Monday, is bulking up for a less scary and more practical purpose. He recently signed with Air Force and is making preparations for Division I basketball.

“Definitely gaining weight will help me in the paint (to) hold my spot and make strong moves,” the 6-foot-10 Moerman said. “I want to keep improving my perimeter game, shooting 3s and being able to drive from out there, just because if you can do that as a big man, you’ve got a lot of opportunities.”

With Reichart, a heady player who can get a bucket when needed, and Moerman, a game-changer around the rim, Spartans coach Eric Steinert thinks Doherty can accomplish whatever it sets out to do.

“I certainly think that whatever they want to achieve is in their grasp, as long as we continue to improve,” Steinert said.

The Spartans’ improvement should continue into January. That’s when Doherty expects to get back Brody Gish, the team’s fourth-leading scorer a year ago, after a football injury. Reichart, while he feels and looks good, still needs to get accustomed to true competition, as well.

“We think he’s back, but to be back you’ve got to get game reps, and that’s something you can’t simulate,” Steinert said. “He played really well last night. Part of his problem is, when he got sick, he lost a lot of weight.”

Reichart returned to the court during the Spartans’ summer preparations, doing something his coach had never seen before.

“He played in games with a feeding tube in, an exposed feeding tube,” Steinert said.

Reichart was not to take charges, drive the lane or really do much more than shoot and jog early in his comeback.

“Now that he’s back, he’s playing great,” Moerman said. “He’s working hard. It’s really exciting.”

Reichart’s hard work includes a diet that requires a minimum 5,000 calories daily. A Big Mac, fries and soda total 1,100 calories.

The Spartan has his diet secrets.

“Avocados, put a little salt on, that makes it really easy,” Reichart said before listing his other go-tos, which include milkshakes and protein-packed meats.

Moerman’s familiar with what goes into putting on weight as he’s filled out from 160 pounds at the beginning of his junior year, according to Steinert, to roughly 210 at the start of his senior year.

“Drink two or three gallons of milk a week, constantly eating, getting protein and working out,” Moerman said.

The Spartans will play their first home game in the renovated gym Dec. 14 against Lewis-Palmer.

“It’s really exciting,” Moerman siad. “All the work and effort they put into making it nice is really fun. I’m looking forward to it.”

So is Reichart, whose return to basketball was never a given after a hospital stay that extended into the spring.

“It was awesome. It was so much fun. It just made me thankful for just being here. I just give God all the glory,” the junior said Tuesday following the season opener.

“I didn’t think I was going to be back.”