After asking for increased investment from players, parents and administrators involved in the Doherty High School baseball program, first-year coach Andy Storm put some money behind his mouth.
Like all spring sports coaches in District 11, Storm was paid his full coaching stipend for the season that hardly was. He decided to donate roughly his pay back into his program.
“We’ve been struggling with … we need new batting cages,” Storm said. “We just need new things.”
Storm said he figured it was the right thing to do and asked assistants in comfortable financial situations to do the same. In total, Storm and two other Spartans coaches pooled $2,000 and are already putting it to work.
A 14-hour day working with Bobcats and sod cutters — acquired on the cheap thanks to a baseball mom’s connections — helped remove a lip on the edge of the infield that led to flooding around the middle-infield positions.
“That was one big project that was something I didn’t think I’d be able to get to until way later, which has already made a big difference,” he said. “We’re not holding water anymore.”
District employees, who helped with the field drainage issue, also reseeded the field. Storm has spent time mowing, edging and removing weeds around Hildebrand Field, south of the school building.
“It’s a great facility. It just needs a lot of love,” Storm said.
“We’ve been doing a lot of work down there. The field looks great right now. (We’re) just trying to inspire them to have a little ownership and class in their program and an investment in it.”
Hildebrand Field @DohertyHS looking good thanks to @CSSD11 maintenance and ground crew. Can’t thank those hard working folks enough. It’s been great working together on such a beautiful baseball stadium. Hopefully our young men will be able to get on there soon. @DHSAthletics pic.twitter.com/UTcOhQZfYz— Doherty Baseball (@DohertyBaseball) May 26, 2020
Storm saw his first Doherty team taking steps toward becoming the team he wanted them to be — no chirping or griping at opponents, umpires or teammates — after spending the last two years in various roles with Pine Creek, which has dominated the Colorado Springs Metro League in recent years.
“That’s been rewarding for me, seeing them come together and taking care of each other and not being as divided as what I witnessed coaching against them and what I witnessed when I came to the program,” he said.
The Spartans were set to start their season in Las Cruces, N.M., but that was canceled. Another parent scrambled and found a tournament in nearby El Paso, Texas and the tournament director found the Spartans a few games. They only got one in, a win, before they were told to return to Colorado, ending the prep careers of seniors Tanner Chapman, Thomas Hollon, Reilly Tramp and Jordan McDonald.
“We got our one and only victory, so we’re undefeated for our first season,” Storm joked.
The coach quickly moved to making sure his program will be in better shape for his second season, an act Doherty athletic director Stephanie Leasure called “super cool,” in an email.
“I kind of literally put my money where my mouth is to kind of inspire others to do the same,” Storm said.
Spring coaches paid in full around the area
Athletic directors representing large and small schools from Elizabeth to Canon City confirmed plans to pay spring sports coaches the full stipend.
“The district agreed that the spring sports season had started and a number of off season hours had already been accomplished,” Canon City athletic director Scott Manchester wrote to Gazette Preps. “The funds were budgeted already and it was the right thing to do for our district.”
Athletic directors around Colorado Springs thought the same. Sierra’s Robert Bentley, on behalf of District 2, Sand Creek’s Brian Petzold, representing District 49, District 11’s Christopher Allen and Pikes Peak Christian’s Marko Hahn said their schools were committed to honoring contracts, noting coaches put in many hours of preparation and continue to support student-athletes throughout the canceled season.
“Although their responsibilities changed, they still had coaching responsibilities to include virtual meetings, talking with kids, and things of that nature,” Allen said, adding that coaches are also working on recognizing their senior class and getting equipment returned in a safe and responsible manner.
“There is no reason to punish a coach for something that was out of their control,” Hahn said.