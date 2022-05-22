LAKEWOOD — Before each race, Widefield senior DJ Allen looks up to the crowd.
He's not looking for scouts, or even teammates. He's looking for his mother, Danielle. He prays to do it 'for the woman in the crowd.' And he did, twice, capturing the boys' 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle state titles at Jeffco Stadium Sunday with 15.07 and 38.06-second times, respectively.
"Family got me here — it's just me and my mom and she's everything to me," Allen said. "She's the only person in this world I can put all of myself into. She looks up to me and as a parent and I just want to make her proud."
Allen's mom works at the local church, but also raises Allen as a single parent.
When he placed second in the event last year, he looked to his mom for guidance. She's the one who gives him life lessons, just as much as any coach can give him stride tips.
Coach Malcolm Miller has been the one to give him those tips. He's also been the one to play the role of another parent — taking Allen to practices, keeping him in line and being another role model.
When he won his second race of the day, Allen ran to hug Miller, with eyes full of tears.
The hurdles he lept to beat out second-place Jacob McDonough of Wheat Ridge pale in comparison to the roadblocks of overcoming a loss junior year — and stray even further behind the struggles his family's endured together.
"She just told me I deserve to be here," Allen said through tears of his pre-meet talk. "Last year, I just felt so disappointed, and it's even what pushed me to win the 300-(meter hurdle) then. The people who got me here today, it was just amazing to do this for them in my senior year."
Allen stood, after his event, as the Gladiator who stood above the rest, the challenger who was the first to grant Widefield a dual weekend winner at 2022's state championships.
The image of his mother and other role models pushed him. He'll head to Western Colorado University with multiple titles and the school's all-time record in the 300-meter hurdles.
He'll also have the thing he wants most — a very, very proud mom.