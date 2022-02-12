Victoria Sanders has a process to success.
Before and after each dive, she goes and sits on the ground next to Discovery Canyon girls' swim coach Katie Cerda. Sometimes, you can see the two chatting. Other times, Sanders throws the black hood of her swim jacket over her head and draws more parallels to Darth Vader than a diver.
All along, the AirPods are in the ears playing the same album of calming tunes each time.
Once she's on the board, the confusion of whether she's a galactic villain or athlete quickly fades — it's clear she means business after winning another 1-meter dive, 3A state championship Saturday. She was also named the 3A Diver of the Year.
It was her second consecutive win in the event after finishing second as a sophomore.
The Thunder standout's 3A record score of 513.25 beat out Holy Family's Mary Kate Cavanaugh by 18.15 — the second consecutive year the two have finished 1-2. Both surpassed Sanders' 3A record of 479.35 from last year.
In the final two dives, with first place exchanging hands each time between the two, Sanders posted consecutive scores of 58.75 and 59.8 — the two highest scores of the event. She only needed a 41.65 or more to win it on the final attempt.
"I just needed to focus on myself," Sanders said. "After my ninth dive, it was the best one I'd done all season, so it gave me extra confidence and a boost of happiness.
"The last dive I did was actually my favorite dive. It's one of the ones I'm most comfortable with, even though it's a big dive. I just saved it for the end to go out with a bang."
The comfort for Sanders took time to develop. After two rounds, she was mixed in with the middle of the pack towards the top but hadn't eclipsed the 40-point mark with either of her first two dives.
She only fell below the threshold twice the rest of the way — posting more 50-plus scores than sub-40's.
"When she's challenged, she rises to the occasion," Cerda said. "She knew this year would be tough and was mentally prepared for it. In the end, she pulled through and it just shows her character."
The pressure of Cavanaugh was immense. But the pressure of Discovery Canyon's team title hopes weighed even more. The 24 points she was able to secure with a first-place finish were huge.
She was given more stress relievers this year though. Last season, swimmers and divers were sectioned off from their teams due to COVID-19. Instead of being together, they were split up by events, with no teammates inside to cheer them on.
Driving up and getting the opportunity to be part of the team once again paid dividends — and made for a far sweeter senior sendoff for the accomplished diver.
"It was a lot of pressure, especially this morning — I was really anxious," Sanders said. "I put the team aside because I know our swimmers are going to kill it.
"This weekend was so much fun. Last year, we stayed in a hotel with our parents and this year, the girls are so much fun."
Now, she'll head off to Oakland University in Rochester, MI. A new team, a new challenge and maybe even a new process — not that the old one didn't work.
Fountain Valley's Lily Cornett registers top-10 finish again
Junior Lily Cornett may have finished sixth for the second year in a row, but it didn't come without improvement.
She scored 389.35 this year — a 19.65-point improvement from last year. In turn, she's realizing her own potential. Cornett coaches a peewee dive team, while still attending high school to help others do the same.
It's helped her to put together a more solid understanding of the sport heading into her final year.
"Coming and competing and seeing new girls every year is just really fun," Cornett said. "I just want to keep working on moving on each dive. Whatever happened the previous dive doesn't matter anymore. You have to keep looking forward."
Sanders will exit the state field next year, though Cavanaugh will return. Either way, Cornett will face a new mountain next year as a senior — one she hopes to climb over, one dive at a time.