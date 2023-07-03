Ty Heater had no intentions of playing volleyball until his parents made the deciding call to get him involved.

The Discovery Canyon senior has played basketball since he was 4 years old and has continued to do so for his home school Pine Creek. His parents wanted more, though, and wanted him to embrace the variety he did as a kid when he moonlighted in soccer, football and baseball leagues before concluding that basketball would be his path.

COVID-19 threw a wrench in the plan when his sophomore season got canceled before it could even reach the two-week mark. His love for the sport was still missing. Heater’s parents doubled down and put him in Team Colorado Volleyball’s program for the time being. After a month, he was hooked.

From there he became one of the state’s top middle blockers and also one of its most efficient players en route to back-to-back state titles with Discovery Canyon.

“I had no idea I’d go anywhere in volleyball when I first started, and now I’m going to play it in college, it’s wild,” Heater said. “I started to realize my jumping from basketball would work. And then I started to hit without getting blocked and it became more fun.”

The leaping ability from basketball stuck, as did the muscle memory from over a decade in the sport.

The first hurdle for Heater was learning how to jump the right way. He was used to the fundamental basketball jump off the opposite foot of your layup hand. Go up with the right hand, raise the left leg and vice versa. The formula has always helped hoopers balance on the way up and maintain a higher jump overall.

For volleyball, you use both feet outside of the one-foot slide hit. He worked on the move during the hours after practice and altered his jumping to catch up. Once the basketball repetitions faded, volleyball took over and led Heater to hit .480 — the second-best hitting percentage in Colorado this year behind Bear Creek’s Carson Kneisl (.509).

His hitting efficiency drew notice from other teams. Last year, Heater was able to hit from the shadows of senior standouts Caden Zippwald and Josh Livergood and find success in the margins.

“Ty was so many things for us this year and being a middle, and sometimes decoy, was just part of how he helped us,” coach Wayne Wetherby said. “He knew that every match wouldn’t be about him, necessarily, and he did things to help others when teams tried to block him out.”

By the time the Thunder faced Eaglecrest in the state title match this year, the latter was sending triple teams Heater’s way, just to avoid being beaten through the middle. It opened things up for junior and senior outside hitters Brady Dastrup and Colton Green.

Dastrup and Green finished with 321 and 228 kills, respectively, ahead of Heaters’s 212. Neither could have had their success without Heater’s presence.

And the impact wasn’t purely physical. Heater’s leaping ability put other teams on notice, but his ability to match Wetherby’s calmness was one of his greatest exploits for the Thunder’s success.

“I was just never stressed or nervous about matches, I’m not sure why,” Heater said.

“He was a calming presence for the rest of the guys,” Wetherby added. “He’d be in the huddles helping us calm down and reminding his teammates what they could do and that they were in a good spot.”

Heater was a quieter, yet similarly influential, presence when compared to the two leaders from last year’s state winner. Two years in and Discovery Canyon has been led by two different styles.

Both resulted in titles and each illuminated the team’s most important voices.

“Ty Time” is coming to an end, and the fan section’s chant after each of his kills will fade too. But his time with Discovery Canyon can’t be discounted, even if he never had plans to play the sport in the first place.