Discovery Canyon's funky volleyball makeup is working, and another win over Woodland Park, 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-21) Tuesday, said as much.

Sophomore Erika Sayer and senior Addy McArthur are still leading the way in kills, as they did last year. But Sayer's fellow sophomore, Liv Plentl, from the Village High School, is a part of what makes the Thunder different. 

The two are the only members of the team not roaming the hallways or partaking in weights class with the rest of the team. 

So the returning varsity players made do, connecting with the two over Snapchat and texts all off-season — keeping them in the loop, as coach Melissa Bravo says. 

McArthur, too, brings a different upbringing. 

As the daughter of a now-Army reservist, she didn't go the kindergarten-through-high-school track that Discovery Canyon offers. She went from third grade until now. It's the longest she's ever lived in one place, and in many ways, is just another new experience that's bonded the roster. 

"I think this is super-special. We're building a legacy at this school," McArthur said. "There's no more moving around. The more we've all stayed together, the more we've been able to experience."

The team experienced a pair of losses to Cheyenne Mountain and Palmer Ridge in last year's postseason. 

At Colorado State University, several of the area's volleyball programs met up for exhibition season — a group that included the Red-Tailed Hawks, Thunder, Woodland Park and Rampart. 

The Panthers beat the Thunder in that matchup, much as the Bears beat Discovery Canyon in last year's playoffs. 

Both losses have been avenged, so far. 

McArthur ended the second set with three consecutive aces. The third set was her again, belting a kill off the Panther block after two consecutive kills from Sayer. 

Plentl, McArthur and Sayer all fuel the collective fire. 

"I just owe so much to my teammates — this is so special," Sayer said. "Having Addy is so amazing. Feeding off her energy and having her feed off me, it's a really special relationship — we all always have each other's backs on the court." 

In her 11 years atop the program, Bravo has rarely experienced such a melting pot. 

She's seen the growth, literally and figuratively, of Sayer's and McArthur's rise from C-squad freshman year and Plentl finding her path alongside the two. 

The expectations are high. The team started at the bottom of the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference when Bravo came along, and the Thunder are now a top contender. 

She wants wins, just as much as the players. The ride's been special, record notwithstanding. 

"These are the stories I tell the next generation coming in," Bravo said. "I told this team stories about previous teams getting better. Each one has paved the way to now, and they've all had a new story." 

