Sometimes being less than perfect is better in the long run.

A month ago, Discovery Canyon junior Mia Hargrove lost to Widefield freshman Amaya Hinojosa at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships. It was her third loss of the season.

Saturday night at the Colorado High School Activities Association's state finals Hargrove reversed the outcome, handing Hinojosa her first loss of the season while claiming a state title in the girls 115-pound weight class.

Hargrove didn’t have a flawless run to a state title, but she learned from those losses.

Near the end of the first period, Hargrove put Hinojosa in a devastating hold while looking for a pin. Hinjosa’s back was contorted and she was visibly shaken up after the whistle ended the round.

“I can feel them break and she broke and once you smell the blood, you just gotta go after them,” Hargrove said.

The night before, Hargrove felled another wrestler who had beaten her on her 39-4 run to a title. She defeated Loveland’s Lindsey Lopez in an ultimate tiebreaker, third overtime in the semifinals to advance to the final.

The resilience is somethin Discovery Canyon coach Morgan Flaharty builds into his program. He said he put his wrestlers against the toughest opponents he could find, including competing at a tournament in Kansas.

“Everything happens for a reason. I was confident that, when we are preparing through the season, that the losses would only make us stronger and we needed to put ourselves in situations where we could see what we’re really made out of and what we needed to do,” he said. “Just by trusting that process and believing in herself was she able to continue to defeat opponents that had bested her throughout the year."